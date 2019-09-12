HAPPENINGS

Posted on 12 September 2019 by LeslieM

Business and Bagels

Thursday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

E. Pat Larkins Community Center

520 NW 3 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Meet City of Pompano Beach & Broward County Officials. Learn about Small Business Certification, upcoming transportation projects, Penny for Transportation impact, local preference ordinance and Look Local First Initiative, and how to become a registered vendor

Contact information: dahlia.baker@copbfl.com or 954-786-7866.

Music under the Stars

Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

The Great Lawn

Atlantic Blvd. & Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Come out for an evening of great music and entertainment as Briny Irish Pub presents Music under the Stars every second Friday of the month. The featured bands for this event is The Flyers (a rock band).

1st Annual Health & Wellness Symposium

Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to noon

Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church

1060 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

There will be various speakers on different topics, such as healthy eating, fitness and wellness. There will be a brief exercise warm-up to get ready for this event. Please wear comfortable exercise clothing and sneakers. Refreshments will be served. For more information, please call 954-729-2622 (954-SAY-BMBC).

Clyde Butcher Photography –

Fine Art Exhibit

Saturday, Sept. 14, 21, 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Old School House Meeting Room

232 NE 2 St. (Eller Drive)

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Organized by the Deerfield Beach Historical Society. Sponsored, in part, by the State of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs. Suggested Donation – $5 per person. Books and calendars available for purchase. For information, call 954-429-0378 or visit www.deerfield-history.org .

First Anniversary Celebration Party!

Sunday, Sept. 15, 11:30 a.m.

Cross United Church (campus of Trinity Church)

3901 NE 22 Ave.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Did you know that God offers a fresh start to anyone, no matter who they are? That’s a reason to celebrate. It’s the perfect opportunity for anyone, you included, to get a fresh start with God! Come out and celebrate, then grab some food at one the food trucks and let your kids hop in a bounce house. Your fresh start awaits, so what are you waiting for? Free event, please register at www.eventbrite.com/e/one-year-anniversary-party-tickets-68201704133.

Save the Date:

1st Annual Chef Shakedown

Friday, Sept. 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Lighthouse Point Yacht Club

2701 NE 42 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

There will be a cook-off with 16 local chefs from your favorite local restaurants where you can be the judge, and four local bartenders will shake it up to see who will make the best cocktail in town, which will be judged by a famous celebrity panel. Guests will visit each restaurant’s sampling station and vote for their favorites! Come out for music, celebrity judges and raffle items! Tickets are $100. To purchase, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/lhpyc-1st-annual-chef-shakedown-tickets-64178980057?ref=episodes

Food Truck Round Up

Friday, Sept. 20, 6 to 10 p.m.

41 NE 1 St. Corner of Atlantic Blvd. & Dixie Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come out on the 3rd Friday of every month in Pompano’s Old Town. Enjoy great Food Truck dining, full bar, live DJ & bands and so much more! For questions about how to become a food or non-food vendor, please e-mail info@gourmettruckexpo.com.

Jr. Anglers Day

Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

International Fishing Pier

200 NE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out for the 4th Annual Deerfield Beach Jr. Anglers Day. A family fun-filled fishing event with fishing clinics, goodie bait buckets, arts & crafts, face painting, fishing and much more! Availability only to first 300 registered participants. Register online at www.deerfield-beach.com/1553/Jr-Anglers-Day.

Largest Expo & Golf Outing

Thursday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Deer Creek Golf Club

2801 DC Country Club Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Package includes 9 holes of golf, food and drinks, motivational speakers and seminars about health & wellness, business – franchise, medical, travel, fitness and investments. Hosted by the Greater South Florida Chamber of Commerce. Find out details by calling Rob at 954-580-8802.

Church of Christ Cares Bahamas Relief efforts

Deerfield Beach Church of Christ

360 SW 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach FL 33441

Donations are now accepted and can be donated seven days a week. Please do not bring clothing or non-perishables. For more information, contact Tyrone Murphy at 954-263-6438 or Jeff Jordon 954-297-1404. For financial donations, please visit the Go Fund me account at www.gofundme.com/f/church-of-christ-cares-bahamian-relief-fund.