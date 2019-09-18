CRIME WATCH

Posted on 18 September 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Aug. 30: A man reported a burglary at his apartment at 174 SE 3 St. A woman and man were seen entering the apartment.

Aug. 30: A man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault at 401 SW 13 Pl. He threatened his girlfriend with a tire iron.

Aug. 31: A man was observed breaking into a car and stealing a cell phone. The cell phone was tracked to the corner of SE 6 Ave. and SE 13 Ct. The incident was reported at 620 SE 10 St.

Aug. 31: A woman reported her car vandalized at 1428 SE 4 Ave. She found her windshield wipers bent.

Lighthouse Point

Aug. 17: Police responded to an intrusion alarm at 3031 NE 46St. The report was that there was motion in the family room. When police investigated, they found the property secure.

Aug. 17: A resident wanted to turn in a gun that he found at his father’s home at 3249 NE 28Ave. The resident said he was also considering selling the gun but was going to get the gun cleaned and priced. If it wasn’t worth much, he was going to return it to the police department.

Aug. 21: Police received an alarm call at 2308 NE 30Ct. The report was that there was motion in the cabana area. As police were responding, they received a call that the alarm was accidently tripped while they were performing work in the area.

