HAPPENINGS

Posted on 18 September 2019 by LeslieM

Chef shakedown

Friday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.

Lighthouse Point Yacht Club

2701 NE 42 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

There will be a cook-off with 16 local chefs from your favorite local restaurants where you can be the judge, and four local Bartenders will shake it up to see who will make the best cocktail in town, which will be judged by a famous celebrity panel. Guests will visit each restaurant’s sampling station and vote for their favorites! Come out for music, celebrity judges and raffle items! Tickets are $100. To purchase, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/lhpyc-1st-annual-chef-shakedown-tickets-64178980057?ref=episodes

Food Truck Round Up

Friday, Sept. 20, 6 to 10 p.m.

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come out on the 3rd Friday of every month in Pompano’s Old Town. Enjoy great Food Truck dining, full bar, live DJ & bands and so much more! For questions about how to become a food or non-food vendor, please e-mail info@gourmettruckexpo.com.

Jr. Anglers Day

Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

International Fishing Pier

200 NE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out for the 4th Annual Deerfield Beach Jr. Anglers Day. A family fun-filled fishing event with fishing clinics, goodie bait buckets, arts & crafts, face painting, fishing and much more! Availability only to first 300 registered participants. Register online at www.deerfield-beach.com/1553/Jr-Anglers-Day.

The Narrative of a Slave Woman: an

exploration of American Spirituals

Saturday, Sept.21, 6 to 9 p.m.

John Knox Village

Village Centre Auditorium

651 SW 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

This unique program is a powerful presentation examining the issue of slavery by combining musical performance with spoken slave narrative accounts. Guest artists Opera Soprano Dr. LaToya Lain and pianist Dr. Casey Robards have presented this program at universities and churches throughout the country. The event will be informative, enlightening and moving. Members of John Knox Village or the Venetian Art Society — $35, General Admission — $50. Get tickets at https://venetianartssociety.org/events/lain-robards/

Victory Dolls perform

Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Mizner Park Cultural Center

201 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 334332

The Victory Dolls present I Left My Heart at the Stage Door Canteen.Step back in time with an Andrews Sisters inspired musical group that honors the vets and first responders with their vocal harmonies. Performances benefit, support and raise awareness of the non-profit organizations that support these groups, including Honor Flight of South Florida, Gary Sinise Foundation, Wounded Warriors Families Support and others. For more information, visit www.miznerparkculturalcenter.com.

Fall fellowship spaghetti dinner

Saturday, Sept.21, 6 p.m.

Saint Peter’s Anglican Church

1416 SE 2 Terr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come be a guest, no reservations needed!

Call 954-695-0336 for information.

Nirvana exhibit

Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m.

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is thrilled to present Experiencing Nirvana, a photo exhibition that presents a glimpse into grunge rock micro-history, with an inside look at a crucial eight-day period in the touring life of Nirvana by the co-founder of Sub Pop Records, Bruce Pavitt. Many of these photos have never been exhibited before. Come out for a special multi-media presentation and meet and greet with Bruce Pavitt. Tickets are $20 to $30. For more information, visit www.ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.

SW 10th Street Meeting —

for Waterford Courtyard

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

Waterford Courtyard at Crystal Lake South

2630 SW 15 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will be holding a community meeting with the residents of Waterford Courtyard at Crystal Lake South at the Pool Room. As part of the SW 10 Street community outreach, this meeting has been scheduled to discuss the project and gain insight from the communities on or near the corridor. Residents of these communities are encouraged to attend. Any resident who would like to express their views regarding the project may e-mail Robert Bostian of FDOT at Robert.bostian@dot.state.fl.us.For more information regarding the SW 10th Street corridor improvements, visitwww.SW10street.com.

Save the Date:

Largest Expo & Golf Outing

Thursday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Deer Creek Golf Club

2801 DC Country Club Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL, 33442

Play golf, hear motivational speakers, attend seminars and more. Hosted by the Greater South Florida Chamber of Commerce. Find out details by calling Rob at 954-580-8802. (See ad, Pg. 2).

Technology Workshop: Hacked

Thursday, Sept.26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wyndham Resort – Deerfield Beach

(Royal Palm A Ballroom)

2096 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Presenters will offer a security briefing on cities who have dealt with computer security problems. They will discuss the rise of ransomware, the dark web and what to do before, during and after a breach. Tickets are $20 for members; $30 for non-members. To purchase tickets visit, https://deerfieldchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4662.

Networking at Night: You had me at Aloha

Thursday, Sept. 26, 5 to 7 p.m.

Hampton Inn

660 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out for networking at night and enjoy a fun and relaxed luau party. With live music, appetizers and raffle prizes. Tickets for members are $20 and $30 for non-members. Includes two drink tickets. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.deerfieldchamber.com.

Marcos Conde Solo Exhibition

Through Friday, Sept. 27

Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA)

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

ArtLit live painting competition winner Marcos Conde is featuring his work in a solo exhibition at BaCA’s West Gallery. His focus is on developing art projects that “display aspects of nature and the use of a vibrant appearance.”

Movies in the Park — Dumbo

Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.

Community Park/Multi-Purpose Field

1700 NE 8 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Department invites you to their first ever Movies in the Park. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Held on the 4th Friday of every month at Community Park. This is a free, family – friendly event.

Dunn’s Run

Sunday, Oct. 6, 7:30 a.m. (Race begins)

Deerfield Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441

The 23nd Annual Dunn’s Run benefits The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. The Dunn’s Run has earned its reputation as the race that signifies the start of the running season attracting over 2,000 runners, walkers and participants. One of the largest racing fields in the Tri-County. This event, which is fun for everyone regardless of ability, attracts the masses. The starting line location is at the intersection of Ocean Way & SE 2 Street near Deerfield’s Beach Main Beach Parking Lot. Hillsboro Boulevard South of Federal will close at 7 a.m. See ad, pg. 16.

Pick-up packet on Sept. 28 at Two Georges at The Cove from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1754 SE 3 Ct. in Deerfield or on Oct. 5 at Jersey Mike’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2350 N. Federal Hwy., Ste. 102 in Pompano. You can register online at www.firstgiving.com/event/bgcbc/23nd-Annual-Dunn-Run-5K-Run-Walk-5-Mile-Run.