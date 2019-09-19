St. Pat’s Irish Pub celebrates grand opening

Posted on 19 September 2019 by LeslieM

Tommy Vincent, Kelly Turmaine, Melissa Wendel and owner Patrick Bogart get ready to drink Irish car bombs at grand opening event. Photo courtesy of Weekend Broward.

By Rachel Galvin

It was quite a party at St. Pat’s Irish Pub on Saturday, almost “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day.” Even though they actually opened a while ago, the restaurant and bar celebrated their grand opening Sept. 14, including having a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce. Mayor Bill Ganz and Commissioner Todd Drosky also made an appearance. Owners Tiffany Casso and Patrick Bogart were thrilled. Many guests had a drink and enjoyed the music of the band, Just Like We Practiced, who played in the back room.

They have live music every Friday and Saturday. They also have open MC Pro Jam on Tuesdays, Poker and Bike Night on Wednesdays, Ladies Night on Thursdays and specials all the time. Look for offers like $6 burgers and half off wings, and more. Their Happy Hour is from 4 to 8. They also have Taco Tuesdays for $2 and “football specials.”

Since the space was taken over from American Bar & Grill, it was renovated. They moved the stage from the north wall to the east one to make it more visible to the whole bar. They put in tables and chairs, in addition to a pool table and Jenga, back there. They also have other games like foosball, a golf game, an arcade game, ping pong, darts and more.

They have basically the same menu as American Rock, but have added some Irish specials. They are going to bring in some more.

“We are a hometown local bar,” said Bogart. “We don’t really compete with anyone around here. We compete more with places in Ft. Lauderdale.”

Casso added, “I live here in The Cove. I love Deerfield. It is my home and we want to build something for everyone and continue to grow with Deerfield and make it better and better.”

St. Pat’s Irish Pub is located in The Cove Shopping Center at 1600 E. Hillsboro Blvd. For more information, call 954-428-4539 or find them on Facebook.