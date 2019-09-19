Tornadoes snap 16-game losing skid

Posted on 19 September 2019 by LeslieM

Pompano Beach High School football coach Johnathan Firth talks to his team. Photo by Gary Curreri

By Gary Curreri

Sophomore Danny Bobes provided the lift host Pompano Beach needed in rallying from an early 10-0 first quarter deficit and snapped a 16-game losing skid dating back to 2017 with a 20-10 win over Miami Country Day last Friday.

Bobes finished the game with 17 carries for 132 yards and one TD on offense to go along with five tackles and a sack on defense. He also recovered an onside kick for the Golden Tornadoes whose last victory was a 19-8 win over Pembroke Pines Charter on Sept. 28, 2017. They finished 1-9 that year and 0-10 last season. The team dropped the first two games this season as well.

Pompano Beach sophomore quarterback Nico Diaz was efficient as he completed eight of 10 passes for 150 yds. with a TD pass and two-point conversion. He also rushed for a TD.

Senior wide receiver Hunter Kalman added three receptions for 112 Yds. and a TD and a two-point conversion, while junior defensive lineman Diego Orrelana had 10 tackles, including four tackles for losses and a sack.

“We fell behind 10-0 after the first quarter, but we rallied together and overcame that to win,” said Pompano Beach coach Johnathan Firth. “My guys are still learning how to win and that showed early as we had a bunch of first quarter mistakes shooting ourselves in the foot.

“However, we stuck to the game plan and cleaned up the penalties and mistakes, which allowed our talent to shine,” Firth added. “I think fighting our way back to win like this can be a turning point for us. This was also huge for our seniors who haven’t won in over a year. Now that they know what it feels like, they will be hungry to get this feeling back.”

Pompano Beach will travel to Northeast High School to play tonight (Thursday, Sept. 19) at 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Men’s Golf

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association held an individual play (Low Gross and Low Net in classes) on Sept. 11 at the Pines Course.

Gary Gil carded an 83 to win the Low Gross title in the Class A Division on a match of cards. Winning the Low Net championship was Bill Hadersbeck who shot a 65 to win by two shots over Fred Joy. Chuck Brown was third with a 68.

In the Class B Division, Mike Marruquin won the Low Gross title on a match of cards after he shot an 82.

Jim Greeley won the Low Net title for the division with a 62 and defeated Oscar Aleman who shot a 65 and Tom Breur who shot a 66 and won on a match of cards.

Jack Permenter fired an 85 to take first place in the Low Gross competition for the Class C Division. Willie Smith recorded a 60 to take first in the Low Net for the division. Dave Dowling, who shot a 64, and Neil Lang, who shot a 65, finished second and third respectively.

Oscar Aleman won the closest to the pin hole No. 3.