Jr. Anglers Day postponed to Sept. 28

Posted on 20 September 2019 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach would like to notify the public that the Jr. Anglers Day, presented by FishAngler, scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 21, has been postponed to next Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to the high winds and incoming inclement weather.

This decision has been made in an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of participants and an enjoyable day on the water.

For additional information, please contact the Special Events Office at 954-480-4429.

*The Coastal Cleanup has also been postponed.