HAPPENINGS

Posted on 26 September 2019 by LeslieM

Largest Expo & Golf Outing

Thursday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Deer Creek Golf Club

2801 DC Country Club Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL, 33442

Package includes 9 holes of golf, food and drinks, motivational speakers and seminars about health & wellness, business – franchise, medical, travel, fitness and investments. Hosted by the Greater South Florida Chamber of Commerce. Find out details by calling Rob at 954-580-8802.

Born Just Now

Thursday, Sept. 26 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

A fellow of the Sundance Institute Documentary Program, Robert Adanto earned his MFA in Acting at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. He made his directorial debut with The Rising Tide in 2008, a feature-length documentary exploring the explosive Chinese contemporary art scene, and continues to produce award-winning films that have been presented at international film festivals and leading museums around the globe. This month, explore his film Born Just Now, which takes an in-depth look at the Belgrade-based performance artist Marta Jovanović and her challenges. Part of Montage series. For more info., visit https://ccpompano.org.

Technology Workshop: Hacked

Thursday, Sept.26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort(Royal Palm A Ballroom)

2096 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Three Florida cities have been hit with data breach and ransom. Presenters will offer a security briefing. In addition, they will discuss the rise of ransomware, the dark web and what to do before, during and after a breach. Tickets are $20 for members and $30 for non-members. For more info., and to purchase tickets visit, www.deerfieldchamber.com.

Networking at Night: You had me at Aloha

Thursday, Sept. 26, 5 to 7 p.m.

Hampton Inn

660 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out for networking at night and enjoy a fun and relaxed luau party with live music, appetizers and raffle prizes. Tickets for members are $20, $30 for non-members. Includes two drink tickets. For more info., and to purchase tickets visit, www.deerfieldchamber.com.

Marcos Conde solo exhibition

Through Friday, Sept. 27

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

ArtLit live painting competition winner Marcos Conde is featuring his work in a solo exhibition at BaCA’s West Gallery. Marcos Conde is a South Florida based artist that develops art and design for a diverse set of clients. His focus is in developing art projects that display “the aspects of nature and the use of a vibrant appearance.”

Movies in the Park — Dumbo

Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.

Community Park/Multi-Purpose Field

1700 NE 8 St.

Pompano Beach, FL, 33060

The City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Department invites you to their first ever Movies in the Park event. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and come enjoy a featured presentation at the park under the stars on the fourth Friday of every month at Community Park. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Art Day

Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Schmidt Center Gallery and Ritter Art Gallery

777 Glades Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Visit the Florida Atlantic University Galleries for Family Art Day for afternoon filled with hands-on art activities, interactive tours and a scavenger hunt with giveaway prizes. Family Art Day is taking place at the Boca Campus, in both the Schmidt Center Gallery and Ritter Art Gallery, and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.

Sabados De Salsa Series

Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come out for an exciting evening of Salsa! Start out with a one-hour Latin Dance Class by Casa Salsa Dance Studios, and then practice your new moves to the tunes by DJ Artie Bronx, who will play the latest in Salsa, Bachata, Merengue and Cumbia in between three sets of The David Luca Band. This eight-piece salsa band performs the classics in Salsa from Adalberto Santiago, Pete “Conde” Rodriguez, Ismael Miranda, Ruben Blades, Celia Cruz, Hector Lavoe and Cheo Feliciano. Alex Bezianis will be your master of ceremonies. This is be a night to remember! Light snacks and cash bar. $20 General Admission; $15 Pompano Beach Residents. To buy tickets visit https://ccpompano.org.

“My Own Cruising Journal”

Art show opening

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 5 to 7 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House Museum

450 NE 19 St., Pompano Beach, FL 33061

See Pat Anderson’s art capturing Flagler Railroad to Brightline, to Virgin Trains USA. You will see moments of the construction of the Panama Canal and the beauty of the Bahamas prior to Hurricane Dorian, and more. Pat will entertain you with a painting demo and discussion of two decades of plein air paintings. $10 admission includes bubbly & light bites. Buy a piece of art or hear more about Pat’s classes. Monies to rebuild Abacos to be handled by Rotary and Lee Waldo. (There will be classes also coming up at the historic home. To register for class, it is $100 for four or $30 per class. Call the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center at 954-786-4111). For more info., visit www.PatAndersonArtist.com.

National Night Out

Thursday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Quiet Waters Park – Bald Eagle Pavilion

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Annual event designed to strengthen our neighborhoods through public safety and community partnerships. This is a perfect opportunity to get to know your BSO deputies and firefighters, and unite with your neighbors. There will be music, food, activities, game truck, bounce house, BSO demos, hay rides and smores. For more information, contact Deputy Carlos Periu at 954-592-5211.

Monthly Business Breakfast:

The Entrepreneurial Mindset

Thursday, Oct.3, 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Wyndham Deerfield Beach Hotel

2096 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Learn what it takes to succeed in business and in life! Create win/win relationships, master the power of language and uncover the secret of internationalism so that it aligns with personal and professional goals. Tickets for members are $25 and $30 for non-members. To purchase tickets visit, www.deerfieldchamber.com.

Save the Date:

Dunn’s Run

Sunday, Oct. 6, 7:30 a.m. (Race begins)

Deerfield Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The 23nd Annual Dunn’s Run benefits The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. The Dunn’s Run has earned its reputation as the race that signifies the start of the running season attracting over 2,000 runners, walkers and participants. One of the largest racing fields in the Tri-County, this event, which is fun for everyone regardless of ability, attracts the masses. Starting Line location: Intersection of Ocean Way & SE 2 Street — Deerfield Beach Main Beach Parking Lot. Hillsboro Blvd South of Federal will close at 7 a.m.

Pick-up packet on Sept. 28 at Two Georges at The Cove from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1754 SE 3 Ct. in Deerfield or on Oct. 5 at Jersey Mike’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2350 N. Federal Hwy., Ste. 102 in Pompano.

You can register online at https://www.firstgiving.com/event/bgcbc/23nd-Annual-Dunn-Run-5K-Run-Walk-5-Mile-Run.

Deerfield Beach Woman’s Club Upcoming Trips:

Murder Mystery Train

Friday, Nov. 8 until Saturday Nov. 9

Jump aboard for an overnight trip to Ft. Myers. This trip includes one night at the Hyatt Place hotel with hot breakfast, a trip to Depot Museum, a visit to Miromar Mall with coupon booklet, and a visit to Tin City sit-down dinner & show on the Mystery Dinner Train. The price is $222 per person and all inclusive. Don’t miss out. For more information and to make your reservation, call Sally at 954-427-2175.

Day Trip to Bayside Marketplace, Miami

Thursday, Dec. 5

Lunch at Bubba Gump, known for the Forrest Gump movie, and a 1 ½ hour sightseeing boat tour. The price is $75 and all inclusive. To make reservations call Sally at 954-427-2175. Hurry seats for this trip will be going fast.