Crime Watch

Posted on 03 October 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Sept. 17: A man said his car parked at 1311 SW 5 Ave. was entered and his wallet was stolen.

Sept. 17: The manager of a Publix at 3740 W. Hillsboro Blvd. reported that a man attempted to steal a bag with $114 worth of items. The man attempted to hit the manager and then dropped the bag and fled.

Sept. 17: A woman reported that her vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was later recovered but she declined to press charges. The incident was reported at 203 NW 46 Ct.

Sept. 17: A woman reported that her iPhone was stolen from her purse at 3812 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Sept. 18: A woman reported that her vehicle parked at 660 W. Hillsboro Blvd. was entered and a laptop stolen.

Lighthouse Point

Sept. 18: Police responded to an alarm at 2850 N. Federal Hwy. The keyholder was contacted and advised that pressure cleaners were onsite and had just finished up.

Sept. 21: A lanyard with a key fob was found at 3098 NE 52St. The property was placed into a locker.

Sept. 21: Police responded to an alarm at 2411 NE 33 St. The resident said he had a new alarm system and didn’t realize it was set when he opened the garage.

