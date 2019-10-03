HAPPENINGS

Posted on 03 October 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach Night Out with Public Safety

Thursday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Quiet Waters Park- Bald Eagle Pavilion

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Annual free event designed to strengthen our neighborhoods through public safety and community partnerships. This is a perfect opportunity to get to know your BSO deputies and firefighters and unite with your neighbors. There will be music, food, activities, game truck, bounce house, BSO demos, hayrides and s’mores. For more information, contact Deputy Carlos Periu at 954-592-5211.

Young Art & Music Program

Thursday, Oct.3, 5:15 to 7:15 p.m.

Historical Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Create art while learning about famous composers. Open to all students ages 10 to 18. Space is limited. Register by emailing history@deerfield-history.org or calling 954-304-0195. Snacks will be provided. Sponsored by DFB Cultural Committee. Hosted by the DFB Historical Society.

Monthly Business Breakfast: The Entrepreneurial Mindset

Thursday, Oct.3, 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Wyndham Deerfield Beach Hotel

2096 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Learn what it takes to succeed in business and in life! Create win/win relationships, master the power of language, and uncover the secret of internationalism so that it aligns with personal and professional goals. Tickets for members are $25 and $30 for non-members. To purchase tickets, visit www.deerfieldchamber.com.

Movies in the Park — Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Friday, Oct.4, 7 p.m.

Pioneer Park

217 NE 5 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department presents Movies in the Park. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and join us for a night at the movies in the park under the stars. Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, contact the Community Events and Outreach Department at 954-480-4494.

Art of the City: Block Party

Saturday, Oct. 5, 5 to 8 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd, Suite #1

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

This quarterly community extravaganza features diverse live performances by musicians, vocalists, emcees, poets, dancers and more that help tell the story of Broward County through the arts. Bring your beach chairs and blankets to join in the vibe! In addition to performers, each Block Party includes a vendors market featuring local small businesses (food, retail, etc.) and a live Artist Battle with some of South Florida’s most talented visual artists. There is also a Children’s Village with arts activities for the youth. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/art-of-the-city-block-party-pompano-beach-tickets-70554150363.

Concert in the Park

Saturday, Oct. 5, 6 to 9 p.m.

Frank McDonough Park

3500 NE 27 Ave.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Invite your neighbors, bring your chairs and blankets, and enjoy great food and entertainment in the park! Please no dogs or glass. Free concert featuring Justin Enco and the PLD Band. Food Trucks will begin serving at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m.





Blessings of the Animals

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2 p.m.

Zion Lutheran

959 SE 6 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out and join Zion Lutheran church for blessings of the animals. All God’s creatures are welcome.

3rd Annual Chili Cook-off

Saturday, Oct. 5, 1 to 4 p.m.

Marine Corps League

171 SW 2 St.

Pompano Beach, Fl 33060

Come join in on the fun for the Detachments Chili Cook off. It’s being held at Post 142 and it’s free to enter. First place is $250. Register by e-mailing jsaluk@gmail.com by Oct. 4.

Dunn’s Run

Sunday, Oct. 6, 7:30 a.m. (Race begins)

Deerfield Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The 23nd Annual Dunn’s Run benefits The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. The Dunn’s Run has earned its reputation as the race that signifies the start of the running season attracting over a thousand runners, walkers and participants. One of the largest racing fields in the Tri-County. This event which is fun for everyone regardless of ability attracts the masses. Starting Line location is at the intersection of Ocean Way & SE 2 Street at the Deerfield Beach Main Beach Parking Lot. Come out and support those who walk and run! For more info. visit www.dunnsrun.com. See more, pg. 5, 16

International Luncheon

Monday, Oct. 7, 1 p.m.

Dixon Ahl Hall

2220 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Are you interested in gardening, informative speakers and trips? Visit the Garden Club of Lighthouse Point’s first meeting of the year. Presentation: “Importance of bats to the balance of our Ecosystem.” The guest Speaker will be Erick Espana, Master Park Naturalist, Quiet Waters Park. Open and free to the public. Contact Chair to attend by emailing c.caroline.steffen@aol.com.

Coffee & Connections

Tuesday, Oct. 8. 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Hampton Inn Deerfield Beach

660 W. Hillsboro Beach

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce for our monthly networker with coffee and pastries. Bring your business card and learn more about the chamber. To register, visit www.deerfieldchamber.com.

Palm Beach County & South Florida Business Conference & Expo

Thursday, Oct. 10, 4 p.m.

Boca Raton Wyndham Resort

1950 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, FL 33431

Put your business, your brand and your products in the spotlight. Featuring a Business to Business Trade Show, Medical Services & Healthcare, Hospitality Showcase, an International & Latin American Showcase, Real Estate & Developers Showcase, Venture Capital Forum, and Social Media Extravaganza & VIP Networking. Over $50,000 in Raffle Prizes. Florida Panthers, Miami Heat & Miami Marlins, Miami Dolphins will be present raffling off game tickets. Social Media extravaganza, including Facebook After-Hours, LinkedIn Meet Up & Twitter networking. Business Card Exchange Booth – Bring 300 Business Cards, 100 for the exhibitors, 100 for the Exchange Booth, 100 for networking. $30 at The Door, $15 in advance. For more information, call 561-683-8414 or visit www.SouthFloridaExpo.com .

Cove Community Crime Watch

Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Royal Fiesta Banquet Hall

1680 SE 3 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Save the Date:

Music under the Stars

Friday, Oct. 11, 7 to 9 p.m.

The Great Lawn

20 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Come out for an evening of great music and entertainment as Briny Irish Pub & Restaurant and the City of Pompano Beach Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department presents Music under the Stars on the second Friday of the month.

Art in the Park

Saturday, Oct. 12, 5 to 9 p.m.

Sullivan Park

1633 Riverview Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Art vendors, music, food trucks, drinks and Tiki bar. Free event. (1st year event so low fee for art vendors). For more information, call 847-404-1120.

Barefoot Mailman Remembrance Day

Saturday, Oct. 12

Pick up & drop off: Sands Harbor Resort and Marina

125 N. Riverside Dr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Come out for a fun day at the lighthouse. Go to Sands Harbor to catch the boat. Parking is on the east side of the street in the city (pay) parking lot. Registration/check-in starts 30 minutes prior to the first sail time and remains open until the last boat returns. The boat leaves the Lighthouse dock to the Sands approximately 30 minutes later (for an approximate 1-hour round trip). It’s suggested an arrival at the respective dock 10-20 minutes before the departure time. Friendly members will register/check you in, provide you with a wrist band, and assist you with boarding for the boat ride to/from the lighthouse. A current HLPS membership or a $35 per person transportation fee is required. Sails hourly from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Historic Butler House Tours

Every Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The historic home of James D. and Alice Butler is right here in Deerfield Beach and you can get a tour and find out more about our local history. Donations appreciated. For more information, call 954-429-0378.

Church of Christ Cares Bahamas Relief efforts

Deerfield Beach Church of Christ

360 SW 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach FL 33441

Donations are now accepted and can be donated seven days a week. Please do not bring clothing or nonperishables. For financial donations, please visit the Go Fund me account at www.gofundme.com/f/church-of-christ-cares-bahamian-relief-fund. For more information contact: Tyrone Murphy at 954-263-6438 or Jeff Jordon 954-297-1404.