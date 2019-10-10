Posted on 10 October 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Sept. 24: A woman reported that someone entered her work vehicle parked at 5341 NE 8 Terr. and stole a work bag containing a wallet, $20 in cash, credit cards and a driver’s license.

Sept. 24: Unknown suspects stole two vehicles from a parking lot at 410 Deer Creek Jefferson Dr. The vehicles were later recovered at nearby parking lots.

Sept. 24: A man was seen stealing $218 worth of miscellaneous tools from Home Depot at 60 SW 12 Ave. The man was stopped and issued a notice to appear in court.

Sept. 24: A man reported grand theft and fraud. He paid $6,554 for a steel building and an additional $1,200 for plans. The building was never delivered and the man was unable to get information about the status of the building. He is not sure where the business he was dealing with is at the present time. The incident was reported at 450 Fairway Dr.

Sept. 24: A man said someone stole two minibikes valued at $1,400 from in front of a garage at 470 NW 39 St.

Sept. 25: A man was seen stealing headphones valued at $150 from Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy.

Lighthouse Point

Sept. 25: A backpack was found at 2888 NE 24 St. The property was recovered and placed into property.

Sept. 23: A broken cell phone was found at 4541 NE 22 Ave. The property was recovered and placed into property.

Sept. 23: Police responded to an alarm at 2241 NE 25 St. There was no alarm sounding, and the property was checked and it was found secure. A neighbor tried calling the homeowner to no avail.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)