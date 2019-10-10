Don’t let a hip problem slow you down… Broward Health has solutions

Posted on 10 October 2019 by LeslieM

Dr. Jacob Landes, D.O. with his staff — Supervisor Eileen Leonor & Medical Assistant II, Marta Alvarez — ready to welcome patients.

By Rachel Galvin

Last month, the Today Show’s Al Roker’s hip replacement surgery hit the news. But the process is fairly common. In fact, approximately 400,000 people each year undergo hip replacement surgery, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Whether it is due to arthritis, a sports injury or anything else, having something wrong with your hip can really slow you down. But there are several solutions to help you get back to striding with success. Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Jacob Landes, D.O., from Broward Health, explains that surgery does not need to be the first step.

“We don’t need to jump straight to surgery. We can start with a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory,” he said.

Another option is utilizing Corticosteroid injections.

The issue with both of those solutions when treating arthritis is that the pain could come back leading to more injections in three or four months. It gets rid of the inflammation and lowers the pain but is not a cure. But the process can be repeated.

They can also do a Viscosupplemention treatment, which involves injecting hyaluronic acid into the joint, which creates a type of padding, occupying space, “basically acting as a fluid-like shock absorber,” he said. That can lead to a longer amount of relief. Usually, this is done in a series, like once a week for three to five weeks, though is more commonly performed for knee arthritis. He added that insurance companies usually like to see that patients try steroids or other processes first before undergoing surgery.

For those in whom surgery is indicated, he said there are different types of hip replacement surgery available. One of the most popular is “anterior.” Broward Health North’s Joint Replacement Center was the first in South Florida to begin performing hip replacement surgery using the anterior approach with the assistance of the Hana® table. The anterior approach allows the surgeon to reach the hip joint from the front as opposed to the lateral (side) or posterior (back) of the hip, which is required with more traditional replacement surgery.

Having this surgery does not have to require significant downtime. In fact, usually patients are walking the same day. They suggest the patient stay overnight for observation, especially if they are older or have other health issues.

They try to prepare people ahead of the surgery for the best result, getting them more active because, said Landes, “stronger legs recover more easily.” They also review the patient’s medical records to ensure they are ready for the procedure.

They minimize pain after surgery by doing an injection during surgery that numbs the pain and slowly releases over 48 hours. They can also prescribe something like an anti-inflammatory if needed. The procedure is much simpler than it used to be as far as after care. The doctor will review everything a patient needs to know, but it is pretty straight forward and people can get back to their daily life right away.

Broward Health North’s Accredited Joint Replacement Program has been awarded Advanced Disease Specific Certification for both hip and knee – one of only two in the state, and the Blue Distinction of Excellence by Blue Cross & Blue Shield. The program has a dedicated Orthopedic unit with dedicated, specially trained nurses and staff in Joint care, including private rooms for all Joint Replacement patients.

Broward Health North is located at 201 E Sample Rd. in Pompano Beach. To find out more about their award-winning Joint Replacement Program, visit www.BrowardHealth.org/orthopedics.