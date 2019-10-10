First Tee program kicks off at Pompano Golf Course

Posted on 10 October 2019 by LeslieM

The Crockett Foundation Pompano kicked off its fall 2019 First Tee program recently at the Pompano Beach Golf Course.

By Gary Curreri

The Crockett Foundation Pompano kicked off its fall 2019 First Tee program recently at the Pompano Beach Golf Course.

The nine week program, which has been in partnership with The First Tee of Broward County for three years, focuses on the nine core values that are connected with the game of golf and carries over to home life. Those values are courage, determination, teamwork, persistence, integrity, citizenship, justice, commitment, and excellence.

The coaches for the program are TJ Ziol and Darrell Welker, and they are helped by volunteers Alan Freedman, Valerie Bertuccelli and Ashton Mahfood.

The Crockett Foundation, a Broward County-based non-profit organization, has positively impacted the lives of thousands of children since its inception in 2002. Its after-school programs focus on math, reading, health and technology for middle-school students.

“The Crockett Foundation has helped more than 1,000 students in our local community graduate from high school with better grades and a more positive outlook on life,” said Jack Bloomfield, Director of Operations for the First Tee of Broward.

The First Tee is an international youth development organization introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to kids and teens. Through after-school and in-school programs, it helps shape the lives of young people from all walks of life by reinforcing values like integrity, respect, and perseverance through the game of golf.

Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association results

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association held several events recently. Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association held a One Best Ball of Threesome and Two Best Balls on Holes No. 1 and No. 18 on Oct. 2 at the Pines Course.

The winning team was composed of Neil Lang, Dennis Sejda and Pete Strychowskyj, who shot a 60. The team of Dave Dowling, Jim Muschany and Tom Pawelczyk finished second with a 63 and won on a match of cards.

Finishing in third was the team of Chuck Brown, Lance Naiman and Willie Smith, who also shot a 63, while the team of Bill Delaney, Al Holcomb and Kevin Narus was fourth with a 64 and also won on a match of cards. Winning the closest to the pin contest was Charles Schaeffer.

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association held a Two Best Balls of a Threesome event on Sept. 25 on the Palms Course.

Al DiBenedetto, Jim Greeley and Tom Pawelczyk shot a 122 to take top honors, while Dave Dowling, Gary Gill and Joe Patchen shot a 125 to finish second. Taking third was the team of Jorge Duarte, Lance Naiman and Willie Smith with a 128.

Dennis Sejda won the Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 11.

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association held a One Best Ball of a Threesome and Two Best Balls in the Middle, No. 9 and 10 event on Sept. 18 on the Palms Course.

Taking top honors was Jim Blake, Tom Breur and Gary Ruderman, who carded a 63, while Dave Dowling, Jim Muschany and Dennis Sejda shot a 64 to finish second. Gary Gill, Joe Patchen and Willie Smith shot a 65 and won on a match of cards to finish third.

The winner of the closest to the pin competition on hole No. 7 was Gary Gill.