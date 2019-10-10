Posted on 10 October 2019 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

The Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce’s “You Had Me at Aloha” Happy Hour event held at the Hampton Inn on Sept. 26 was a fun occasion, a way to let off some steam after a day of work. People hung out by the pool and listened to the musical stylings of D. Marion & Company, featuring Ms. Carolyn Dudley. They ate some tropical treats and had some chilly cocktails. They had a chance to talk to their fellow chamber members.

The Chamber always has events coming up, including their Community Heroes Awards on Nov. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wyndham Resort. Look for more on that soon. For more information, visit www.deerfieldchamber.com.