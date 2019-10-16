Baja Café Dos celebrates 20th anniversary

Posted on 16 October 2019 by LeslieM

Owner Julio Apaixonado & daughter Priscilla.

Photos by Katy Freitag

On Sept. 29, locals were trying Código Tequila, eating delicious Mexican food and having plenty of fun at Baja Café Dos in Deerfield as it celebrated two decades of being in the community. There even was a big George Strait bus outside. He is the spokesperson for Código Tequila. It was a fun night.

This restaurant knows how to be a good community partner. They are always giving back and offering nonprofits the ability to do fundraisers at their location, and giving proceeds back to them, including for local sports teams, Relay For Life, marching bands, Kiwanis, the Woman’s Club and more.

Julio Apaixonado, daughter Priscilla and bartender Lauren Rachel by George Strait bus.

They have two upcoming events. First is an Abaco Relief Party on Saturday, Oct.19 from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Twenty percent of proceeds will be donated to those in need. Second is the 5th Annual Paws For a Cause on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 to 8 p.m. sponsored by the local Woman’s Club and benefitting local animal rescues. People can adopt a cat or dog, win a raffle basket, and buy other goodies. There will be a Halloween Pet and Person costume content too.

Brian Paolini with daughters Brooke and Sierra.

Baja Café Dos is located at 1310 S. Federal Hwy. in Deerfield Beach. For more information, call 954-596-1304 or visit www.bajacafedeerfield.com/.