CRIME WATCH

Posted on 16 October 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Oct. 1: A woman reported that someone tried to break into her home at 503 NE 47St.

Oct. 1: A man reported that three aluminum ramps were stolen from a flatbed trailer at 1401 Green Rd. The total loss was $4,000.

Oct. 1: It was reported that a burglary took place at Hook Fish and Chicken at 244 W. Hillsboro Blvd. The loss was about $3,000 worth of new and used cooking oil.

Oct. 1: A man was observed stealing two Fitbits from Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Oct. 2: A man was arrested and charged with retail theft at Home Depot at 60 SW 12 Ave. He stole three grinder blades valued at $467.

Oct. 2: A man was arrested and charged with retail theft from Home Depot at 60 SW 12 Ave. He stole two chain saws.

Oct. 2: A man reported his motorcycle stolen from 256 NE 47 St.

Lighthouse Point

Sept. 25: A wallet was found at 3500 NE 27 Ave. The property was recovered and placed into property.

Sept. 26: Police responded to an alarm call at a restaurant located at 2426 N. Federal Hwy. They found a rear door open. The property was checked and it was secure.

Sept. 26: Police responded to an interior burglar alarm at 2901 NE 47 St. The property was checked and it was found secure.

