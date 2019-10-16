HAPPENINGS

Posted on 16 October 2019 by LeslieM

Marine Advisory Board Meeting

Thursday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.

City Commission Chambers at City Hall

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441

The public is invited to attend. For further information, please contact the city’s staff liaison to the Board, Patrick Bardes, at pbardes@dfb.city.

8th Annual Brazilian Festival of Pompano Beach

Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pompano Beach Community Park

820 NE 18 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

You are invited to enjoy Brazil’s art, culture, music and cuisine. Visit an outdoor circus featuring live performances of mascots welcoming kids during the day. The kids zone includes an inflatable playground with slides, moonwalks, waterfalls, obstacle courses, rides and games that will keep families busy all day. The amazing journey into Brazil’s art, culture, tradition and cuisine is the focus of the exhibitors’ zone. Experience a line-up that will include performances, fashion, cover and local bands, headliners and a closing Musical Act.General Admission: $5/day, $8/weekend pass; VIP: $45/day, $80/weekend pass. Free for children under the age of 13.

19th Annual Health & Wellness Expo

Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 (Eller) St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Activities will include vendors with “healthy” information and education for all ages, flu shots administered by Walgreens and free health screenings. The screenings will check balance, blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, hearing, vision, stroke risk assessment, memory screening, HIV and skin cancer. There will be door prizes, giveaways and entertainment. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase at affordable prices. For additional information, contact Robin Marzullo, 954-480-4446 or e-mail rmarzullo@dfb.city.

Kiwanis Golf Tournament

Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m. shotgun start

Pompano Municipal Golf Course

1101 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come out and support the Kiwanis Club. Registration is $125/individual or $500/foursome. To register, mail payments to Kiwanis Club of Deerfield Beach, PO Box 1105, Deerfield Beach, FL 33443, or visit www.deerfieldbeachkiwanis.org. Make checks payable to Kiwanis Club of Deerfield Beach Charitable Foundation.

A Concert for Hope

Sunday, Oct. 20, 2 to 6 p.m.

The Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

An afternoon of music to celebrate Cancer survivors and remember those we have lost. $10 donation to the American Cancer Society includes two luminaria bags for the upcoming Nov. 2 Hope on the Beach event. For info., call T.J. Eagen at 954-592-3150.

Lighthouse Point Commission Meeting

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher Hall

2200 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Book talk – Frankenstein

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2 p.m.

Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Frankenstein, or the Modern Prometheus, is a classic piece of gothic literature. This book discussion will ask the question “Why is Mary Shelley’s book still popular today after 200 years?” Books are available for check-out with a library card.

Save the Date:

2nd PlanIt Pompano

Community Workshop

Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

E. Pat Larkins Community Center

520 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach, along with its consultant team, will be holding the second of the Community Workshop series for the public to provide input to help prepare the latest update of their Comprehensive Plan. To register for the workshop or for more information, visit http://planitpompano.cgasolutions.com.

Open Mic

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2 to 3 p.m.

Percy White Library (Meeting Room)

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the audience, rap, sing a song or read a poem.

Commercial Real Estate Broker Breakfast

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Hillsboro Community Center

50 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the City of Deerfield Beach as it celebrates the dealmakers that contribute to the city’s vibrant business. Breakfast will be served as attendees learn about the city’s new development projects. The staff will also share information on available programs and incentives for investment, as well as ongoing improvements in the city’s permitting process. This is an opportunity to create strong partnerships between real estate agents, developers, and municipal and community leaders. The event is free, but registration is required via Eventbrite: https://dfb-commercial-broker-breakfast.eventbrite.com. For additional information, contact Gigi Chazu at 954-395-6051orgchazu@deerfield-beach.com.

Meet & Greet

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Umberto’s Italian Restaurant

2780 E. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Greater Pompano Beach Sister Cities, Inc. cordially invites you and your friends for a meet and greet to thank their supporters. One complimentary drink and delicious appetizers included. $25 per person. Proceeds benefit Pompano Beach Sister Cities. To R.S.V.P., e-mail tpnjp4@gmail.com or call 954-975-0578. Please makes checks payable to Pompano Beach Sister Cities, 2661 S. Course Dr. #408, Pompano Beach, FL 33069

AAUW Membership Meeting & Presentation

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come out for the first monthly membership meeting and educational presentation of the season! After a brief membership meeting, Denise Elliott, League of Women Voters, will discuss the Electoral College & the Interstate Compact. New members welcome. No charge. To R.S.V.P., call 312-316-6229 or e-mail: pompanoscholar@yahoo.com

Pat Anderson’s Art Class

Tuesday, Nov. 5. 10:30 a.m.

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come on out for Watercolors in the Butterfly Garden. “Paint what you see while you see it. Tomorrow it will change.” Classes will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $40 a class, or $100 for all four classes. Art supplies, instructions and easel setup are included. Bring lunch for picnic tables under the shade of pines and Oaks. For information on November classes, visit http://patandersonartist.com/.

Pat Anderson’s Art Show

Tuesday, Nov. 5. 2 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Two decades of Pat’s Plein Air paintings include Flagler RR to Key West, Panama Canal while Art Instructor Onboard, Bahamas: Abacos Hope Town, Marsh Harbour, Man Of War Cay, Green Turtle Cay and Treasure Cay, prior to Hurricane Dorian. Paintings will show through Nov. 12. Admission and tour of the house will be $10, which includes Pat’s lecture: “Mangroves-Mansions-Memories.” For more information visit, www.samplemcdougald.org.

Deerfield Beach Woman’s Club Trips:

Murder Mystery Train

Friday, Nov. 8 until Saturday Nov. 9.

Jump aboard for an overnight trip to Ft. Myers. This trip includes one night at the Hyatt Place hotel with hot breakfast, a trip to Depot Museum, a visit to Miromar Mall with coupon booklet, and a visit to Tin City — sit down dinner & show on the Mystery Dinner Train. The price is $222 per person and all inclusive. Don’t miss out. For more information and to make your reservation, call Sally at 954-427-2175.

Day Trip to Bayside

Market Place Miami

Thursday, Dec. 5.

Lunch at Bubba Gump known for Forest Gump Movie and a 1 ½ hour sightseeing boat tour. The price is $75 and all inclusive. To make reservations, call Sally at 954-427-2175. Hurry seats for this trip will be going fast.

Historic Butler House Tours

Every Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The historic home of James D. and Alice Butler is right here in Deerfield Beach and you can get a tour and find out more about our local history. Donations appreciated. For more information, call 954-429-0378.