RECORDTV Americas opens in Lighthouse Point

Posted on 16 October 2019 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

Any Brazilian would have been thrilled to attend the 66th anniversary of RECORDTV Americas in its new headquarters in Lighthouse Point on Sept. 27. The star-studded event was hosted by top model and host of Hoje em Dia, Ana Hickmann. Other celebrities spoke, including actors Kadu Moliterno, Rayanne Morais and Felipe Cunha from the telenovela Topíssima, Portuguese basketball star Ticha Penicheiro, MMA fighters Fabrício Werdum, Renzo Gracie and Vitor Belfort, as well as Cake Boss chef Buddy Valastro.

The mayor of Lighthouse Point, Glenn Troast, who helped cut the ribbon, said, “We are very proud to have RECORDTV here in our city. We have worked with them over the last few years to get all the building right, and seeing how it turned out is really wonderful. With the vibrant Brazilian community we have in South Florida, the building will be a true icon for our city.”

Hundreds of guests attended the event, which was in Portuguese, including international journalists, Brazilian diplomats, politicians and company representatives. The President of the Brazilian Tourism Institute (Embratur), Gilson Machado; Ambassador João Mendes Pereira, General Consul of Brazil in Miami, RECORDTV Americas Executive Director Wilon Cardoso and CEO of RECORDTV International Marcelo Cardoso also spoke.

RECORDTV broadcasts content in Portuguese 24 hours a day.The company has been in the U.S. for almost 20 years and continues to expand what they have to offer. Their content can be seen in Portuguese-speaking communities in over 150 countries. They strive to utilize top of the line technology to keep up-to-date with today’s demands.

Visit their website at http://recordtvamericas.com.