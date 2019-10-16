Saiko-i lends a helping hand

Posted on 16 October 2019 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

Inside the front entrance of Saiko-i Sushi Lounge & Hibachi, you will find a larger-than-life gold Buddha statue covered with money. It seems people enjoy leaving some extra cash and making a wish in hopes of gaining some luck in return. That practice has proven lucky for another local group — Boca Helping Hands, a 501(c)(3) that gives back to those in need by providing food, helping those in crisis and even offering job training programs. Over the last year, Saiko-i owners husband and wife Tina Wang and Jason Zheng have already collected $2200, which they gave over to the organization in the form of a check to Boca Helping Hands Development Manager Karen Swedenborg and their Development Specialist Anna Campitelli Rubenstein.

Swedenborg said, “We thank Tina Wang and Chef Jason Zheng for their kindness … These funds will be used to help to feed our clients through our food programs.”

The restaurant, located at the Shoppes at Village Pointe, at 5970 SW 18 St., in Boca Raton, took over what used to be Gatsby's. They have a huge 7000 sq. ft. space with an outdoor patio. Within the restaurant, there is a very large hibachi area, great for special events, and a more intimate area for regular dining. They have big booths with curtains for privacy, as well as tables and a full bar. Enjoy raw and cooked sushi, appetizers, entrees from the kitchen, noodles, stir fry, bento boxes for lunch and more. Ask about their specials. Try the Bang Bang Shrimp for a sweet and not that spicy appetizer. Also, try out the very unique Matcha Green Tea Tiramisu. Ask about their specials.

Wang said she spends time in this location, while her husband stays at their other restaurant in Royal Palm Place called Yakitori Sake House. They will be opening another restaurant in Ft. Lauderdale called Koi soon.

For more information on the restaurant, call 561-393-5888 or visit www.saikoiboca.com.

FYI: They have a Halloween Party, called Saiko-i-ween, on Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be a costume contest with prize money, extended happy hours, yummy food, sweet treats, candy and cocktails. There will even be a DJ.