CRIME WATCH

Posted on 24 October 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Oct. 8: A man reported that the tires and rims from his vehicle were stolen. The vehicle was parked at 865 Rich Dr.

Oct. 8: A man reported that someone entered his vehicle parked at 415 NW 1 Terr. and stole a security vest and a bulletproof vest with a knife, pepper spray and cell phone.

Oct. 8: A man reported that someone stole an A/C unit from his home at 224 SW 8 Ct. The home is under renovation.

Oct. 8: A man said that someone entered his vehicle parked at 274 SW 1 St. and stole his wallet.

Oct. 9: A man said that someone entered his vehicle parked at 342 SW 10 Ct. and stole a book bag containing two handguns.

Lighthouse Point

Oct. 11: Police made contact with a man inside a residence at 2331 NE 33 St. with the front door open and an alarm sounding. The male subject said he was the brother of a resident who was out on a vessel. Police cleared the scene.

Oct. 13: A neighbor called the police when an alarm went off at a residence at 2716 NE 29St. Police said a proper code was given and the alarm was set off accidentally.

Oct. 14: A bicycle was found at 3500 NE 27 Ave.

