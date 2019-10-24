FALL FESTIVITIES

Halloween Happening
Thursday, Oct. 24, 6 to 8 p.m.
Dan Witt Park
4521 NE 22 Ave.
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
Costume Contest starts at 6:30 sharp. For more information, call 954-784-3439.
Boo Bash
Friday, Oct. 25, 6 to 9 p.m.
Sample-McDougald House
450 NE 10 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
The annual, free family-friendly celebration will include haunted trail, carnival rides, photo booth, face painting, fortune teller, characters, games, costume contest & lots more! Street parking is also available. For more information, call 954-786-4111.
Trunk or Treat
Friday, Oct. 25, 5 to 8 p.m.
Deerfield Beach Elementary School
650 NE 1 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Come out for the PTA fall festival, including spooky games and activities. Food and beverages are available for purchase throughout the evening. Volunteers are appreciated. For more information, e-mail dbes.pta.update@gmail.com.
Halloween Festivities
Friday, Oct. 25, 6 to 8 p.m.
Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex
445 SW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach FL 33441
There will be a scary haunted house, big screen video games, a magician, pie eating contest, arts & crafts, bounce houses and more. Wear your favorite costume for a chance to win! Costume categories are as follows: most magical, scariest, most unique and super hero for ages 2 & under, 3 – 5, 6 – 9, 10 – 12 and adults. For further information, contact the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex at 954-480-4481.
Fall Festival
Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
363 SE 12 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Come out for hamburgers, hotdogs, games, and pony rides (from 12 to 2 p.m).
Halloween HoeDown
Saturday, Oct. 26, 5 to 8 p.m.
Villages of Hillsboro Park
4111 NW 6 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
They usually have a costume
contest, hay rides, games & more.
Trunk or Treat
Sunday, Oct. 27, 3 to 6 p.m.
Emma Lou Olson Civic Center
(West Banquet Parking Lot)
1081 NE 6 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Trunk or Treaters will be going from trunk to trunk, collecting candy from vehicle owners who have decorated their vehicles to serve as the backdrop for this family friendly event. For more information, call 954-786-4594.
A Hocus Pocus Halloween Celebration
Sunday, Oct.27, 2 to 5 p.m.
Pompano Beach Cultural Center
50 W. Atlantic Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Wear your costume and watch Hocus Pocus.The evening will also offer Kid Friendly Halloween themed rooms, giveaways and trick or treating all to be enjoyed before the movie. Adult supervision is required and admission is free.