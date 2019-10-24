FALL FESTIVITIES

Posted on 24 October 2019 by LeslieM

Halloween Happening

Thursday, Oct. 24, 6 to 8 p.m.

Dan Witt Park

4521 NE 22 Ave.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Costume Contest starts at 6:30 sharp. For more information, call 954-784-3439.

Boo Bash

Friday, Oct. 25, 6 to 9 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The annual, free family-friendly celebration will include haunted trail, carnival rides, photo booth, face painting, fortune teller, characters, games, costume contest & lots more! Street parking is also available. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Trunk or Treat

Friday, Oct. 25, 5 to 8 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Elementary School

650 NE 1 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out for the PTA fall festival, including spooky games and activities. Food and beverages are available for purchase throughout the evening. Volunteers are appreciated. For more information, e-mail dbes.pta.update@gmail.com.

Halloween Festivities

Friday, Oct. 25, 6 to 8 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach FL 33441

There will be a scary haunted house, big screen video games, a magician, pie eating contest, arts & crafts, bounce houses and more. Wear your favorite costume for a chance to win! Costume categories are as follows: most magical, scariest, most unique and super hero for ages 2 & under, 3 – 5, 6 – 9, 10 – 12 and adults. For further information, contact the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex at 954-480-4481.

Fall Festival

Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Ambrose Catholic Church

363 SE 12 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out for hamburgers, hotdogs, games, and pony rides (from 12 to 2 p.m).

Halloween HoeDown

Saturday, Oct. 26, 5 to 8 p.m.

Villages of Hillsboro Park

4111 NW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

They usually have a costume

contest, hay rides, games & more.

Trunk or Treat

Sunday, Oct. 27, 3 to 6 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

(West Banquet Parking Lot)

1081 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Trunk or Treaters will be going from trunk to trunk, collecting candy from vehicle owners who have decorated their vehicles to serve as the backdrop for this family friendly event. For more information, call 954-786-4594.

A Hocus Pocus Halloween Celebration

Sunday, Oct.27, 2 to 5 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Wear your costume and watch Hocus Pocus.The evening will also offer Kid Friendly Halloween themed rooms, giveaways and trick or treating all to be enjoyed before the movie. Adult supervision is required and admission is free.