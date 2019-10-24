Posted on 24 October 2019 by LeslieM

By David Volz

U Can Ride hosted its annual Halloween Horse Show and Fair at Sand and Spurs Equestrian Park in Pompano Beach on Oct. 12.

Those who came could enjoy a wide range of fun and interesting activities. There was a Halloween costume contest on horseback, contests in barrel racing and walk, trot and cantor. Children could also ride a pony. There were arts & crafts, a bounce house, games and other fun activities. Members of the Pompano Beach Firefighters Benevolent barbecued hotdogs, hamburgers and other food that was sold to visitors. The money they raised went to the U Can Ride Therapeutic Riding program.

“This is a fun, family day. Members of the horse community competed in various activities,” said Jennifer Gross, of U Can Ride. “We had plenty of good food, and people from the community had a good time.”

Emma Loesel participated in the horseback riding competition on her horse named Stryker. She competed in barrel racing and walk, trot and cantor. She lives in Deerfield Beach.

“I love horses and I like being a part of this competition,” said Loesel.

Madeline Devendorf, who lives in Pompano Beach, competed on her horse named Corona.

“I like this show. I get to be with my friends. I really love barrel racing,” said Devendorf.

Rick Cupo, of Pompano Beach Firefighters Benevolent, was helping to prepare and serve food.

“The money we raise goes back to U Can Ride. We want to give back to the community,” said Cupo.

For more information on U Can Ride, visit www.ucanride.org.