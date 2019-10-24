HAPPENINGS

Posted on 24 October 2019 by LeslieM

2nd PlanIt Pompano

Community Workshop

Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

E. Pat Larkins Community Center

520 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach, along with its consultant team, will be holding the second of the Community Workshop series for the public to provide input to help prepare the latest update of their Comprehensive Plan. To register for the workshop or for more information, visit http://planitpompano.cgasolutions.com.

Open Mic

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2 to 3 p.m.

Percy White Library (Meeting Room)

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the audience, rap, sing a song or read a poem.

Phantom of the Opera concert

Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.

St. Nicholas Church

1111 E. Sample Rd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Featuring artists from the Romanza Lyric Opera. $10 at the door. Reception will follow in the fellowship hall. The public is invited. For additional information, contact the church office at 954-942-5887.

Breast Cancer Awareness Walk & Survivors Celebration

Saturday, Oct. 26., 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Church of the Living God

176 SW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out for food, bounce house and great music! Free event. For more information, contact Janice Fulmore-Tigner at 954-708-6915 or 954-478-9880.

Community Backyard Garage Sale

Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Historic Butler House

380 Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Organized by the Deerfield Beach Historical Society. For more information, e-mail judithofdfb@gmail.com or elilly707@aol.com.

Paws For a Cause

Sunday, Oct. 27, 3 to 8 p.m.

Baja Café Dos

1310 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Dog and cat adoptions, food specials, raffle baskets, Halloween pet/ person costume contest. Baja Café will donate a portion of their proceeds to Paws for a Cause. The event benefits local rescues. Sponsored by GFWC Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach.

Commercial Real Estate Broker Breakfast

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Hillsboro Community Center

50 Fairway Dr., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the City of Deerfield Beach as it celebrates the dealmakers that contribute to the city’s vibrant business. Breakfast will be served as attendees learn about the city’s new development projects. The staff will also share information on available programs and incentives for investment, as well as ongoing improvements in the city’s permitting process. This is an opportunity to create strong partnerships between real estate agents, developers, and municipal and community leaders. The event is free, but registration is required via Eventbrite: https://dfb-commercial-broker-breakfast.eventbrite.com. For additional information, contact Gigi Chazu at 954-395-6051orgchazu@deerfield-beach.com.

Meet & Greet

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Umberto’s Italian Restaurant

2780 E. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Greater Pompano Beach Sister Cities Inc. cordially invites you and your friends for a meet and greet to thank their supporters. One complimentary drink and delicious appetizers included. $25 per person. Proceeds benefit Pompano Beach Sister Cities. To R.S.V.P., e-mail tpnjp4@gmail.com or call 954-975-0578. Please makes checks payable to Pompano Beach Sister Cities, 2661 S. Course Dr. #408, Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Breast Cancer Panel Discussion

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 9 to 10 a.m.

Broward Health North- Conference Center

201 E. Sample Rd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Join experts for a comprehensive and open forum discussion on surgical options, breast reconstruction, treatment, coping and surviving with Breast Cancer. This event is free and complimentary breakfast and health screening will be provided. For further information, visit www.BrowardHealth.org.

Ranse Volleyball Classic

Saturday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov.3, 6 p.m.

310 N. Ocean Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The beach volleyball Pro-Am tournament hits the beach again in memory of Ranse Jones, an avid beach volleyball player, who relocated to Florida to pursue his dream of playing professional beach volleyball. Registration is open until Oct. 31, at 4 p.m. To register, visit https://digthebeach.com/register/?evtid=76

AAUW Membership Meeting & Presentation

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6St.

Pompano Beach, FL, 33060

Come out for the first monthly membership meeting and educational presentation of the season! After a brief membership meeting, Denise Elliott, of League of Women Voters, will discuss the Electoral College & the Interstate Compact. New members welcome. No charge. To R.S.V.P., call 312-316-6229 or e-mail pompanoscholar@yahoo.com.

Pat Anderson’s Art Class

Tuesday, Nov. 5. 10:30 a.m. (Meet and Greet)

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come on out for Watercolors in the Butterfly Garden. Classes will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $40 a class, or $100 for all four classes. Art supplies, instructions and easel setup are included. Bring lunch for picnic tables under the shade of pines and Oaks. For information on November classes, visit http://patandersonartist.com. Pat will also have her paintings on display. To see them, it is $10 for admission to the house and it includes a lecture by Pat at 2 p.m. and tour of the historic home.

Deerfield Beach Woman’s Club Trip:

Day Trip to Bayside Market Place, Miami

Thursday, Dec. 5.

Shopping! Lunch at Bubba Gump, known for

Forest Gump movie, and a 1 ½ hour sightseeing boat tour. The price is $75 and all inclusive. To make reservations, call Sally at 954-427-2175.

Hurry! Seats for this trip will be going fast.