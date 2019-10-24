Howl-o-ween safety

Posted on 24 October 2019 by LeslieM

Presley, America’s Top Dog Model 2019 finalist, is ready to celebrate Howl-o-ween in South Florida. Photo by mom Rebecca Shelton.

By Jo Jo Harder

Halloween can be a fun time for the entire family, but there can be potential dangers and sources of stress for the canine family member. If your pooch considers the All Hallows Eve a “fright night,” follow these five tips for an enjoyable and safe Howl-o-ween:

It’s fun to decorate for Halloween, but curious dogs might not understand that your cute decorations are only for looking at and not eating. Remember to place decorations out of your pup’s reach.

Watch for signs of stress. If your dog is prone to anxiety, he/she will appreciate the security of spending the evening at home. Make sure your dog has safe space away from loud noises. Soothing music, fun games and chew toys can be welcome distractions.

When selecting a costume, the most important thing to keep in mind is a good fit. A canine costume should fit well and remain securely in place. DIY costumes are the trend. Homemade Halloween costumes are fun to create, and they don’t have to take a lot of time and effort.

If your plans include trick or treating, keep your dog on a leash at all times and carry a flashlight. Decorate treat bags with reflective tape, and avoid crossing lawns and yards where furniture and ornaments present danger. Additionally, go only to homes where residents are known and have a welcome light on.

Keep candy out of your dog’s reach. Sugar, chocolate, raisins and candy wrappers can all cause problems. Should your dog get into these treats or candy wrappers, call your veterinarian right away.

Looking for paw-some Halloween events in South Florida? Check out this agenda!

• The 5th Annual Paws for a Cause benefitting local animal rescues will be held at Baja Café Dos, 1310 S. Federal Hwy., in Deerfield Beach, on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by GFWC Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach. Dog and cat adoptions, food specials, raffle baskets, Halloween pet/person contest. For more information, call 954-596-1304.

• 10th Annual Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser, Oct. 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Max’s Grille, 404 Plaza Real, in Boca Raton benefiting Tri-County Humane Society. Dress your pets to impress for the Halloween costume contest. Entry fee $20, includes passed hors d’oeuvres and two select cocktails, sponsored by Tito’s Vodka. Raffle tickets are available for purchase for a chance to win a variety of prizes! Pre-register by calling Tri County: 561-482-8110.

• Howl-o-ween Festival, Friday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. Humane Society of Broward County, 2070 Griffin Rd., in Ft. Lauderdale. Celebrate Halloween with the furry friends! Food trucks, games for prizes, face painting, fall photo booths, costume contests, puppy playtime, and more!

Jo Jo Harder, is a Boca Raton based author, stylist, producer, pet lifestyle expert, CEO and creator of America’s Top Dog Model Contest. Jo Jo has been at the helm of America’s Top Dog Model ® brand since 2005, and her unique approach to discovering, developing, and managing top dog models has gained international attention. America’s Top Dog Model’s new reality series “How to Get to the Top” season one, can be viewed on YouTube. www.americastopdogmodel.com.