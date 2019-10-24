Sweet Lipz Desserts Grand Opening

Posted on 24 October 2019 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

Our area just got a whole lot sweeter with the addition of a new dessert shop called Sweet Lipz, at 1563 N. Dixie Hwy. in Pompano. You may recognize the name. They also have a food truck and are frequent participants in local events. They held their Grand Opening on Saturday, Oct. 12, which brought in quite a crowd to taste samples of their banana pudding and other delights. This reporter bought a Brookie for $3 (a combination of a brownie and a cookie) and it was delicious! They also had cakes, cheesecakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls and more. Look for new pastries, doughnuts and bread to come soon.

“I just don’t bake. I study food. I learned from my mom and my grandmother …” said owner Jesse “Jay” Williams, who said that Sweet Lipz came from his nickname as he and his brother tried to sneak some samples of desserts as a child.

The whole family was out for the celebration, including grandma Pat Williams, mom Rose Isaac, Aunt Sahara Abramson, Aunt Barbara Watson, who is also a state rep., along with Jay, his wife, Mallory, and his kids Jesse, Jessie, J’lah and Jordan. Come out to grab a sweet treat and meet the family! They are open 6:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. They are closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information, visit www.sweetlipzdesserts.com.