HAPPENINGS

Posted on 31 October 2019 by LeslieM

Trunk or Treat with BSO

Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Shoppes of Deerfield Beach

3668 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Join the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), the City of Deerfield Beach and the Shoppes at Deerfield to celebrate this Halloween. There will be Trick or Treat around the mall, a Scary Photo Booth and giveaways. People will have decorated cars and hand out candy. The best decorations will receive a prize. Wear your costume. This is perfect for the whole family! There will even be a DJ playing music. For more information, call Deputy Carlos Periu at 954-592-5211 or e-mail carlos_periu@sheriff.org.

Pompano Stand-Up Live –

Carl Payne and Friends

Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 to 11 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Comedy great Carl Payne, star of the Fox sitcom Martin, will be hosting. Joining him will be an outstanding lineup of comedians including Wanda Smith, Brandon Smiley and headliner Tony Tone, who has been featured on Def Comedy Jam and Laffapalooza. A cash bar and concessions will be available. This event may not be appropriate for patrons under 18. Tickets are $40 at the door. (Check first to make sure it is not sold-out). VIP $100 includes reserved preferred seating, one drink ticket, Celebrity mixer and swag bag. To purchase, visit https://tickets.ccpompano.org/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent182.html.

Boca Raton Fine Art Show

Saturday, Nov. 2 & Sunday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

This boutique-style quality juried fine art and fine craft show features 80 artists who will be selling art to the public. All art is original and personally handmade by the artist who is present at the show. There is something for everyone, in all price ranges.There is plenty of parking in downtown area parking garages and at First United Methodist Church. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Free admission with optional $5 donation supports Institute for the Arts & Education. For information, visit www.hotworks.org.

Ranse Volleyball Classic

Saturday, Nov. 2 to Sunday, Nov.3, 6 p.m.

310 N. Ocean Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The beach volleyball Pro-Am tournament hits the beach again in memory of Ranse Jones, an avid beach volleyball player. Ranse grew up in North Carolina before relocating to Florida to pursue his dream of playing professional beach volleyball. Registration is open until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. To register, visit https://digthebeach.com/register/?evtid=76. Come out and watch them play!

District 4 Saturday Office Hours

Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

City Hall

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

District 4 Commissioner Todd Drosky will be available to meet with constituents on an appointment basis. To schedule an appointment, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263.

AAUW Membership

Meeting & Presentation

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6St.

Pompano Beach, FL, 33060

Come out for the first monthly membership meeting and educational presentation of the season! After a brief membership meeting, Denise Elliott, League of Women Voters, will discuss the Electoral College & the Interstate Compact. New members welcome. No charge. To R.S.V.P., call 312-316-6229 or e-mail pompanoscholar@yahoo.com.

Pat Anderson’s Art Class

Tuesday, Nov. 5. 10:30 a.m. (Meet and Greet)

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come on out for Watercolors in the Butterfly Garden. Classes will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $40 a class, or $100 for all four classes. Art supplies, instructions and easel setup are included. Bring lunch for picnic tables under the shade of pines and Oaks. For information on November classes, visit http://patandersonartist.com. Pat will also have her paintings on display. To see them, it is $10 for admission to the house and it includes a lecture by Pat at 2 p.m. and tour of the historic home.





Education Advisory Board Meeting

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 6 to 8 p.m.

Hillsboro Community Center

50 Technology Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

South Florida Career Fair

Thursday, Nov. 7, 4 to 8 p.m.

JM Lexus

5350 W. Sample Rd.

Margate, FL 33073

Presented by Broward County Chamber of Commerce, South Florida Chamber of Commerce and others. The mission is to connect the best companies with the best candidates. One new great employee can make such a huge impact on your business this year. For more information, call 954-565-5750 or visit www.SouthFloridaCareerFair.com.

Save the Date:

Community Heroes Award

Friday, Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m.

Wyndham Beach Resort

2096 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce is excited to host this special event recognizing and honoring local heroes who exemplify their mission and vision of creating a destination where business and community thrive. These heroes are making a difference, collaborating with other local organizations, and creating more opportunities through programs, services and support. They are the people who take the initiative and provide leadership. To register, visit https://deerfieldchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4663.

Multi-Media Performance

Friday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Ritter Art Gallery

152 Breezeway

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Orchestrated by Mathew Baltrucki, from the Department of Music, this exhibition features the work of more than 30 Florida Atlantic University (FAU) faculty members who simultaneously continue their practice as professional artists. Participating artists include faculty from FAU’s Department of Visual Arts and Art History, and the School of Communication and Multimedia Studies within the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters; the School of Architecture within the College for Design and Social Inquiry; the Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College and FAU Libraries. A variety of media will be presented.

Boca Raton Wine & Food Festival

Saturday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sanborn Square Park

72 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

This annual festival brings you face-to-face with those who have made their lives their craft. This is the time for you to dine, drink fine wine and experience “A Culinary Affair.” Have wine or craft beer and sample from plenty of restaurants! There is usually live music and plenty of mingling. This event draws huge crowds. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.bocaratonwineandfoodfestival.com.

Hillsboro Lighthouse tour

Sunday, Nov.10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., hourly

125 N. Riverside Dr. (North side of Sands Harbor Marina)

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Come out for a fun day at the lighthouse. An arrival at the respective dock 10-20 minutes before the departure time is suggested. A current HLPS membership or a $35 transportation fee is required. For more information, visit www.hillsborolighthouse.org.

Deerfield Beach

Woman’s Club Trip:

Day Trip to

Bayside Market Place, Miami

Thursday, Dec. 5.

Shopping! Lunch at Bubba Gump, known for Forest Gump movie, and a 1 ½ hour sightseeing boat tour. The price is $75 and all inclusive. To make reservations, call Sally at 954-427-2175.

Hurry! Seats for this trip will be going fast.