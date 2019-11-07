Posted on 07 November 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Oct. 22: A woman reported her purse was stolen from her vehicle parked at 1260 SW 11Ave.

Oct. 25: A man reported that his motorcycle was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot at 545 Trace Cir.

Oct. 25: It was reported that a female employee of IHOP stole $232 in cash. The incident was reported at 516 S. Federal Hwy.

Oct. 25: It was reported a Dodge Caravan was stolen from 900 NW 45 St.

Oct. 26: It was reported that a Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from an apartment complex at 766 Rich Dr.

Lighthouse Point

Oct. 15: Police responded to a call of an alarm sounding for three minutes at 2700 NE 46 St. It was determined that it was an accidental trip by the housekeeper.

Oct. 18: A black purse was discovered near a dumpster at 2002 NE 36 St. It was brought to the lobby of the police department and placed into inventory.

Oct. 18: A large dead alligator carcass was found floating west in the waterway from 2540 NE 48Ct. It was pushed to the middle of the canal so that it would float out with the tide.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)