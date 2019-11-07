HAPPENINGS

Posted on 07 November 2019 by LeslieM

Showcase of the Arts

Thursday, Nov. 7, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Instructors and participants of the Center’s art classes will exhibit their craft. Items will be available for purchase, with proceeds to benefit the Center for Active Aging. The exhibition will take place in the Multi-Purpose room. Need a ride? They offer transportation services. Give them a call. To learn more about the Center for Active Aging, call 954-480-4449, stop by for a tour, or visit www.dfb.city.

Community Heroes Award

Friday, Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m.

Wyndham Beach Resort

2096 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce is excited to host this special event recognizing and honoring local heroes who exemplify their mission and vision of creating a destination where business and community thrive. These heroes are making a difference, collaborating with other local organizations, and creating more opportunities through programs, services and support. They are the people who take the initiative and provide leadership. To register, visit www.deerfieldchamber.com.

Multi-Media Performance

Friday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Ritter Art Gallery

152 Breezeway

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Orchestrated by Mathew Baltrucki, from the Department of Music, this exhibition features the work of more than 30 Florida Atlantic University (FAU) faculty members who simultaneously continue their practice as professional artists. Participating artists include faculty from FAU’s Department of Visual Arts and Art History, and the School of Communication and Multimedia Studies within the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters; the School of Architecture within the College for Design and Social Inquiry; the Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College and FAU Libraries. A variety of media will be presented.

Military Fatigue Bash

Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 p.m.

American Legion, Post No. 287

191 SW 1 Ter.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

$10 donation. Hors d’ oeuvres will be served.

Church Christmas Boutique

Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Paul the Apostle Church

2700 NE 36 St. (Sample Road)

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Come out for handmade decorations, gifts, special raffles, baked goods, and much more.

Boca Raton Wine & Food Festival

Saturday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sanborn Square Park

72 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

This annual festival brings you face-to-face with those who have made their lives their craft. This is the time for you to dine, drink fine wine and experience A Culinary Affair! Have wine or craft beer and sample from plenty of restaurants! There is usually live music and plenty of mingling. This event draws huge crowds! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.bocaratonwineandfoodfestival.com.

Hillsboro Lighthouse tour

Sunday, Nov.10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., hourly

125 N. Riverside Dr.

(North side of Sands Harbor Marina)

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Come out for a fun day at the lighthouse. An arrival at the respective dock 10-20 minutes before the departure time is suggested. A current HLPS membership or a $35 transportation fee is required. For more information, visit www.hillsborolighthouse.org.

Coffee & Connections

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7:30 to 8:45 a.m.

The Emerald Financial Group

1166 W. Newport Center Dr., Suite 307

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Join the Deerfield Beach Chamber for their monthly networking event with coffee and pastries. Bring your business cards. To register, visit www.deerfieldchamber.com.

Chamber Mixer

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Bru’s Room Sports Grill

5460 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Coconut Creek, FL 330730

Join the Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Parkland Chamber of Commerce for a joint member mixer. Bring plenty of business cards and meet new people. To register, visit www.deerfieldchamber.com.

Save the Date:

Boots on the Beach

Country Music Festival

Saturday, Nov. 16, 4 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out for a fun filled day with delicious food and beverage options and some of the hottest music to create a captivating vibe! General Admission is free. Guests must pay for parking.

Worth The Drive:

Miami Book Fair

Sunday, Nov. 17 through the 24, 7 p.m.

Miami Dade College

300 NE 2 Ave

Miami, FL 33132

This annual event draws more than 500 authors and literary luminaries to Miami for lectures, readings, panel discussions and a street fair. For more info., visit www. miamibookfair.com.

Pompano Beach Garden Club Meeting

Monday, Nov. 18, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

New members always welcome. For more information, call Hilde at 954-782-4121.

Garden Club of Lighthouse Point Meeting

Monday, Nov. 18, 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Dixon Ahl Hall

2220 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Presenting conservation of the Gopher Tortoises, “A Keystone Species.” With Guest Speaker Master Naturalist Katharine Hendrickson. Contact Chair Caroline Steffen at c.caroline.steffen@aol.com for more information or visit www.lhpgc.org.

Marketing on a shoe-string budget

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Atlantic Tax Service

100 E. Atlantic Blvd

Pompano Beach FL, 33062

The Pompano Beach Chamber has a program to support the growth and sustainability of your small to mid-size business. Free to Pompano Chamber members and $79 for non-members. For more information call 954-941-2940 or email info@pompanobeachchamber.com.

History at High Noon

Wednesday, Nov. 20, Noon to 1 p.m.

DFB Commission Chambers

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Presented by Cheryl Ann Cook, docent for the Sample McDougald House, and a granddaughter of the McDougald. Free entrance. Donations accepted.

One Love Bahamas Benefit Concert

Saturday, Nov. 23, 4 p.m.

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

1806 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

One Love Bahamas, the benefit concert to aid recovery and rebuilding efforts in the Bahamas, has announced the all-star concert line-up. All event proceeds will benefit Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas. The City of Pompano Beach, Shipwreck Park and Florida based concert and festival promoters are working together in support. To purchase tickets, concert updates, VIP information, and volunteer opportunities or to donate, visit https://onelovebahamas.org/ The incredible concert lineup includes: Cheap Trick, Foghat , Steelheart, Zebra, Inner Circle, BB Allstars, Band Of Brothers, Aaron Carter, Aerotek, Elsten Torres, Jeffery James Gang, Southern Blood, Mason Pace, Robert Ross Blues Band, DJ Laz & DJ Big Lip.