Halloween fun at Oveta McKeithen

Posted on 11 November 2019 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

Kids ran screaming and laughing out of the Haunted House put together in the Johnny Tigner Center while the main activities were happening next door at the Leo J. Robb Gymnasium at the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex in Deerfield Friday night, Oct. 25. This yearly event is always plenty of fun centered around Halloween. Kids, and some parents too, get dressed up and hang out for awhile to partake in the festivities. Kids could bounce in the bounce house, decorate a cookie, play video games and more.

The costume contest on the stage was watched by people on the bleachers, with judges including Velmina Williams, of Kiwanis West, who seems to be on-the-scene at many District 2 events, and Brenda Cox and Grace Dowdell, of Boys & Girls Night Out.

There was a toddler area this year next to a large bounce house. It was being manned by Timouria Bentley and Sarah Charles.

“We have a ball pit, tunnel throw rings and more,” said Bentley.

“It is a safe zone so they won’t get hurt,” added Charles.

Saher Shakil and Camila Vazquez, of Universal Rentals & Events, were creating balloon animals for kids.

“We do local events, from Plantation to Daytona Beach. Today, we are doing balloons. We also do face painting, rentals for bounce houses and more,” said Vasquez.

Aliyah Gowdy, Miss Deerfield Beach USA, was on-site and posed for a picture with Vice Mayor Drosky and Commissioner Hudak. She plans on competing for Miss Florida USA next.

Amanda Cannon does not live in the community, but works as general manager for Five Guys here, which gave out 20 $5 gift cards at the event.

“I am not from this community, but I came out to support,” said Cannon.

Freda Dean came out with her kids Tasheem and Maylasia.

“This is our second year coming. They are both having a ball. They can’t sit still,” she said.