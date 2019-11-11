Posted on 11 November 2019 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

Kiwanians are always about giving back and, on Oct. 26, they did just that. At the Woman’s Club clubhouse in Deerfield, local Kiwanians, as well as members of their Key Club from Deerfield Beach High and a representative from Circle K International from Florida Atlantic University, as well as someone from their K-Kids division at Deerfield Beach Elementary, participated in Kiwanis One Day, a day when all Kiwanians do some sort of community service. This club chose to benefit SOS Children’s Villages by finishing no-sew blankets for the foster kids there. They also had volunteers create cards for vets, stamp the Kiwanis name on dictionaries and thesauruses to be given out to kids, put together goody bags for students who are nominated by their teachers because they brought up their grades or were terrific kids of character, and created luminaria bags for the Hope on the Beach event, which was held on Nov. 2 and benefits the American cancer Society. (See Pg. 1 for more details).

“I think it’s really nice. It’s really fun. It’s good for the community. I feel like I am doing a service. The [Community Service] hours are just a bonus,” said Jake Nilsson, who was busy tying knots on the end of the blankets, with his mom Joanne.

Kimberly Casseus and Ritchelle Pierre-Seide were busy coloring luminaria bags.

Casseus said, “It’s cool to have a chance to give back to the community.”

Pierre-Seide added, “I want [those battling Cancer] to know they are not alone. I want them to know they can fight and feel gorgeous about it and to know they are a fighter.”

Eric Cerpa, who was creating Veterans Day cards, said, “It’s a good thing to do, for people who serve this country.”

Lauren Mechtly said, “It’s actually really fun. I love helping out with the community. It gives me a good opportunity to interact with other schools and people.”

She has been in the Key Club for three years and finds the group has given her an opportunity to be more outgoing and improve her leadership skills.

“Kiwanis One Day is celebrated internationally and shows the world impact we can make in one day all around the world in 80 nations,” said Kiwanian Kerri Gordon, who said clubs were doing a wide variety of projects from planting trees to helping the homeless and beyond. “There are at least 100 people here.”

“I think it is really great that kids could come out on a Saturday to help the community,” said Angela Huang.

“This is a great event, getting the kids out. It is really amazing,” said Kiwanian Ed Dietrich.

“It is a nice way to spend a Saturday,” said Bryan Valle.

After pitching in with the various projects, everyone enjoyed hot dogs, chips, soda and water, and root beer floats!