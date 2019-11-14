CRIME WATCH

Posted on 14 November 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Nov. 5: It was reported that four men stole a Ford F-150 vehicle from 1630 NW 49 St. The loss was estimated at $50,000.

Nov. 5: It was reported that a man who worked for Zager Global, Inc. stole copper valued at about $300 and a cord cutter valued at about $400. The incident was reported at 149 SE 4 St.

Nov. 6: A man reported his bicycle stolen from 1300 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Nov. 6: A man reported that his home at 327 NE 45 Pl. was entered while he and his family slept. An iPad and cell phone were stolen.

Nov. 6: A man reported that 73,000 gallons worth of water was stolen from his home at 1214 SE 12 Terr. for a loss of about $328.

Lighthouse Point

Oct. 24: Police responded to an alarm call at 2821 NE 47 St. It was determined that it was an accidental trip by the homeowner to let a painter in.

Nov. 1: A resident found $250 in cash in a store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. It was placed into property.

Nov. 1: Police responded to an interior alarm call at 4420 NE 24 Terr. The property was found to be secure.

