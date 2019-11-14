HAPPENINGS

Posted on 14 November 2019 by LeslieM

Mike Zito and Friends

Friday, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Funky Biscuit

303 SE Mizner Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Acclaimed guitarist Mike Zito kicks off his “Rock N’ Roll World Tour” with a local performance. Tickets: $40, includes meet & greet. Albert Castiglia will also be performing. For more information, call 561-395-2929 or visit www.funkybiscuit.com.

Boots on the Beach

Country Music Festival

Saturday, Nov. 16, 4 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out for a fun filled day with delicious food and beverage options, and some of the hottest music to create a captivating vibe! General Admission is free. Guests must pay for parking.

An Evening in Macau

Saturday, Nov.16, 6 to 11 p.m.

BACA

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Dinner, drinks, entertainment, games & raffles. Tickets are $75 per person (includes 200 chips). You can purchase tickets at www.pompanohistory.com/casino_2019. For more information, call 954-782-3015 or e-mail info.pompanohistory@gmail.com.

Worth The Drive:

Miami Book Fair

Sunday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m.

Miami Dade College

300 NE 2 Ave

Miami, FL 33132

This annual event draws more than 500 authors and literary luminaries to Miami for lectures, readings, panel discussions and a street fair. For more info., visit www. miamibookfair.com.

Pompano Beach Garden Club Meeting

Monday, Nov. 18, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

New members always welcome. For more information, call Hilde at 954-782-4121.

Garden Club of LHP Meeting

Monday, Nov. 18, 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Dixon Ahl Hall

2220 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Presenting conservation of the Gopher Tortoises, “A Keystone Species.” With Guest Speaker Master Naturalist Katharine Hendrickson. Contact Chair Caroline Steffen at c.caroline.steffen@aol.com for more information or visit www.lhpgc.org.

Worship without Walls

Community Tent Revival

Monday, Nov. 18 to Friday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.

Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church

1060 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Local pastors will preach the gospel and pray for the community nightly. The Clergy & Community Connection Cafe will be open from 6 to 7 p.m. nightly for you to “chat and chew,” free of charge, with the pastors before the service each night. For more information, visit www.bmbchurch.org/2019WWW.

Marketing on a shoe-string budget

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Atlantic Tax Service

100 E. Atlantic Blvd

Pompano Beach FL, 33062

The Pompano Beach Chamber has a program to support the growth and sustainability of your small to mid-size business. Free to Pompano Chamber members and $79 for non-members. For more information, call 954-941-2940 or e-mail info@pompanobeachchamber.com.

History at High Noon

Wednesday, Nov. 20, noon to 1 p.m.

DFB Commission Chambers

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Presented by Cheryl Ann Cook, docent for the Sample McDougald House, and a granddaughter of the McDougalds. Free entrance. Donations accepted.

Discussion — More Money, Less Stress…

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2 p.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Jim Solomon, founder of Upliftpeople.org, will be speaking. He founded the nonprofit, to help seniors and single parents get out of minimum wage jobs. This is a 30 minute free presentation. For information, please call 954-480-4447 or e-mail asico@dfb.city. Need a ride?Please call the Center for Active Aging at 954-480-4449.

District 2 Meeting

Thursday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Center

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Commissioner Ben Preston invites all District 2 residents. For further information, contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263.

Save the Date:

One Love Bahamas Benefit Concert

Saturday, Nov. 23, 4 p.m.

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

1806 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

One Love Bahamas, the benefit concert to aid recovery and rebuilding efforts in the Bahamas, has announced the all-star concert line-up. All event proceeds will benefit Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas. The City of Pompano Beach, Shipwreck Park and Florida based concert and festival promoters are working together in support. To purchase tickets, concert updates, VIP information and volunteer opportunities, or to donate, visit https://onelovebahamas.org. The incredible concert lineup includes Cheap Trick, Foghat , Steelheart, Zebra, Inner Circle, BB Allstars, Band Of Brothers, Aaron Carter, Aerotek, Elsten Torres, Jeffery James Gang, Southern Blood, Mason Pace, Robert Ross Blues Band, DJ Laz & DJ Big Lip.