HAPPENINGS

Mike Zito and Friends
Friday, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Funky Biscuit
303 SE Mizner Blvd.
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Acclaimed guitarist Mike Zito kicks off his “Rock N’ Roll World Tour” with a local performance. Tickets: $40, includes meet & greet. Albert Castiglia will also be performing. For more information, call 561-395-2929 or visit www.funkybiscuit.com.
Boots on the Beach
Country Music Festival
Saturday, Nov. 16, 4 to 9 p.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Come out for a fun filled day with delicious food and beverage options, and some of the hottest music to create a captivating vibe! General Admission is free. Guests must pay for parking.
An Evening in Macau
Saturday, Nov.16, 6 to 11 p.m.
BACA
41 NE 1 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Dinner, drinks, entertainment, games & raffles. Tickets are $75 per person (includes 200 chips). You can purchase tickets at www.pompanohistory.com/casino_2019. For more information, call 954-782-3015 or e-mail info.pompanohistory@gmail.com.
Worth The Drive:
Miami Book Fair
Sunday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m.
Miami Dade College
300 NE 2 Ave
Miami, FL 33132
This annual event draws more than 500 authors and literary luminaries to Miami for lectures, readings, panel discussions and a street fair. For more info., visit www. miamibookfair.com.
Pompano Beach Garden Club Meeting
Monday, Nov. 18, 12:30 p.m.
Emma Lou Olson Civic Center
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
New members always welcome. For more information, call Hilde at 954-782-4121.
Garden Club of LHP Meeting
Monday, Nov. 18, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Dixon Ahl Hall
2220 NE 38 St.
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
Presenting conservation of the Gopher Tortoises, “A Keystone Species.” With Guest Speaker Master Naturalist Katharine Hendrickson. Contact Chair Caroline Steffen at c.caroline.steffen@aol.com for more information or visit www.lhpgc.org.
Worship without Walls
Community Tent Revival
Monday, Nov. 18 to Friday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church
1060 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Local pastors will preach the gospel and pray for the community nightly. The Clergy & Community Connection Cafe will be open from 6 to 7 p.m. nightly for you to “chat and chew,” free of charge, with the pastors before the service each night. For more information, visit www.bmbchurch.org/2019WWW.
Marketing on a shoe-string budget
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Atlantic Tax Service
100 E. Atlantic Blvd
Pompano Beach FL, 33062
The Pompano Beach Chamber has a program to support the growth and sustainability of your small to mid-size business. Free to Pompano Chamber members and $79 for non-members. For more information, call 954-941-2940 or e-mail info@pompanobeachchamber.com.
History at High Noon
Wednesday, Nov. 20, noon to 1 p.m.
DFB Commission Chambers
150 NE 2 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Presented by Cheryl Ann Cook, docent for the Sample McDougald House, and a granddaughter of the McDougalds. Free entrance. Donations accepted.
Discussion — More Money, Less Stress…
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2 p.m.
Center for Active Aging
227 NW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Jim Solomon, founder of Upliftpeople.org, will be speaking. He founded the nonprofit, to help seniors and single parents get out of minimum wage jobs. This is a 30 minute free presentation. For information, please call 954-480-4447 or e-mail asico@dfb.city. Need a ride?Please call the Center for Active Aging at 954-480-4449.
District 2 Meeting
Thursday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m.
Oveta McKeithen Recreational Center
445 SW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Commissioner Ben Preston invites all District 2 residents. For further information, contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263.
Save the Date:
One Love Bahamas Benefit Concert
Saturday, Nov. 23, 4 p.m.
Pompano Beach Amphitheater
1806 NE 6 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
One Love Bahamas, the benefit concert to aid recovery and rebuilding efforts in the Bahamas, has announced the all-star concert line-up. All event proceeds will benefit Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas. The City of Pompano Beach, Shipwreck Park and Florida based concert and festival promoters are working together in support. To purchase tickets, concert updates, VIP information and volunteer opportunities, or to donate, visit https://onelovebahamas.org. The incredible concert lineup includes Cheap Trick, Foghat , Steelheart, Zebra, Inner Circle, BB Allstars, Band Of Brothers, Aaron Carter, Aerotek, Elsten Torres, Jeffery James Gang, Southern Blood, Mason Pace, Robert Ross Blues Band, DJ Laz & DJ Big Lip.