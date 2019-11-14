Posted on 14 November 2019 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

Dog lovers flocked to Baja Cafe Dos (1310 S. Federal Hwy.) on Sunday, Oct. 27 for this year’s Paws For a Cause event. They brought their four-legged friends with them. This event, hosted by the Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach, gave to local dog rescues. Within the small parking lot there, they packed in plenty of fun. There were tables set up with information and giveaways from local pet-related businesses. The Woman’s Club had plenty of baskets to raffle off too.

People from Pet Vet, who brought along their large Dalmatian dog mascot Pete, were busy talking about their $25 new client exam. They also had people “Spin To Win” with hopes of winning different treats and toys.

Pet Supermarket (located near Hillsboro & Federal) had pet toys on hand and coupons, as well as doggie biscuits. They even gave away Halloween coloring sheets to kids who attended. It was the first time they were involved.

“We are happy to be part of the event. A lot of customers who come to our store are here,” said Shannon Lipton.

Scruffy to Fluffy pet groomers (located across from City Hall at 101 NE 2 Ave.) were also there. They offer grooming for dogs and cats. They offer all natural products and strive to create a calm and quiet atmosphere for pets (including making sure cats and dogs are not there at the same time).

Milo’s Pet Rescue brought five dogs and two were adopted (possibly more later).

These were just a few vendors.

The highlight of the event was the costume contest. The judges included yours truly, as well as Perry Victor, Gordon Vatch, Vice Mayor Todd Drosky and Commissioner Michael Hudak. After a little deliberation, the winners were clear. For “family” category (human and pet both dressed up), the winner was Bryanna Meade with her dog 11-year-old Dymitry Jones. The overall winner, Willow, charmed the judges by pulling up in a miniature remote control car while wearing sunglasses. The car was operated by the dog’s owner Cherie Disque.

There was also rockin’ music by Iggy DiLeonardo & Marc Claus.

On top of all this, the restaurant itself was giving a portion of its proceeds back to the cause.

The Woman’s Club is always involved in activities. They have many of their own and also are always helping out others. To find out more about the Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach, visit www.dbwc.org.