Pompano Chamber Golf Tournament

Posted on 14 November 2019 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

Everyone was hitting the links on Oct. 26 for the Greater Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament. The event was held at the Greg Norman Course. They are currently working on building a new stage at Galuppi’s there for their weekly entertainment. It is sure to draw a crowd.

“This is my first time. It was great. It is a great course,” said Alec Barr.

“It was an extremely enjoyable tournament. There were so many things on the course – food samples, [drink samples]; it was a lot of fun. The weather was perfect because the rain cooled it down” said Roger Gingrich.

Besides playing golf and enjoying what could be found around the course, players had a buffet style lunch, and could win prizes in the Chinese and silent auction. There also was a wagon that held the grand prizes.

To find out more about the chamber, visit www.pompanobeachchamber.com.