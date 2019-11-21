Bucks rout Palm Beach Central, 44-6

Posted on 21 November 2019 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

Deerfield Beach senior quarterback Michael Pratt returned from injury and passed for two touchdowns, and rushed for another, to lead the Bucks to a 44-6 win over host Palm Beach Central, 44-6, in the Class 8A regional semifinal last Friday night.

“We played well and are peaking at the right time,” said Bucks coach Jevon Glenn, whose team defeated Palm Beach Central in last year’s regional final. “We were prepared and have played a tough schedule to be ready.”

After Palm Beach Central seized a 6-0 lead, the Bucks scored 44 unanswered points for the victory. Pratt, a Tulane commit, returned to the field after missing the regional quarterfinal contest with a wrist injury on his throwing arm.

“We just took care of business,” Pratt said following the game. “Our offensive line blocked well so our run game was established stuck to their assignments so they had to take care of that and we were able to get outside and make some big plays.”

After the Broncos took the initial lead, Deerfield Beach wasted little time in responding and taking the lead for good on a 90-yard kickoff return for a score by Joseph Kennerly for a 7-6 lead. Pratt made it 14-6 with a TD run and then responded with two TD passes from Pratt to Xavier Restrepo and Deajaun McDougle to extend the lead to 28-6. Bucks running back Jaziun Patterson added two second half TD runs for the final margin.

Deerfield Beach will play in the Class 8A regional final at Vero Beach on Friday.

Pompano Beach Golf Results

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association recently held several events starting with a Four-Man scramble on Oct. 30 at the Pines Course.

The team of Jim Foster, Fred Joy, Lance Naiman and Willie Smith won the event when they carded a 62. They were followed by Jorge Duarte, Bob Mascatello, Pete Strychowskyj (who played with alternating shots) and finished second with a 65 after matching cards with Jerry DeSapio, Bill O’Brien and Jack Permenter (who also alternated shots).

Chuck Brown, Bill Delaney, Kevin Narus and Brian Nixon shot a 67 to finish in fourth. The closest to the pin winner on hole No. 3 was Bob Mascatello.

In the Two Best Ball of a Foursome event on Nov. 6 at the Pines, the team of Terry Denoma, Jorge Duarte, Kevin Narus and Dennis Rooy fired a 114 to win the championship by one stroke over the team of Chuck Brown, Andy Burt, Steve Serkey and Willie Smith. Finishing in third was George Disch, Jerry Goodman, Mike Katawczik and Val Rapoport, who shot 118, while the team of Oscar Aleman, Gary Gill, Mike Marruquin and Bob Mascatello shot a 119 to finish fourth. Lance Naiman won the closest to the pin on hole No. 15. He stepped up and made the 2-ft., 5-in. putt for a birdie.

Pompano Beach Women’s Golf Association results

The Pompano Beach Women’s Golf Association also held a 1-2-3 Best Ball, mixed foursome event with the team of Terri Schulte, Pat DeSanctis, Nancy Cutler and Eleanor Tague coming out on top with a 123. The team of Sandra Gore, Vonnie O’Keefe, Lori Tarmey and Carla Tinnirello (won tiebreaker) with a 128.