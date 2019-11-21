Posted on 21 November 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Nov. 9: A woman reported her wallet stolen from her desk at work at 10 Fairway Dr.

Nov. 9: A man reported that a man he knew stole his cell phone valued at $800 from 1377 S. Dixie Hwy.

Nov. 10: A man was arrested and charged with battery on his girlfriend at 125 SE 15St.

Nov. 11: A woman reported that her Nissan Maxima was stolen from 1901 Discovery Cir.

Nov. 11: A man was stopped for drinking alcohol in public at 249 NE 21 Ave. He was issued a Notice to Appear and released.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 2: Police responded to an alarm call at 4101 NE 27 Terr. Police checked the doors, windows and everything was found secure.

Nov. 3: The victim said he was taking a transit bus at 3600 N. Federal Hwy. and went to pay for a fare for his fiancée. When he returned to his seat, he noticed that someone had stolen his backpack containing a wallet, ID card and social security card. The total loss was $50.

Nov. 4: Police responded to an alarm call at 3010 NE 44 St. The point of entry was the office door. When police arrived, the exterior was inspected and all was found secure.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)