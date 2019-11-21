HAPPENINGS

Posted on 21 November 2019 by LeslieM

“Meet Mr. Lincoln”

Thursday, Nov. 21, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Spanish River Library

1501 NW Spanish River Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Dennis Boggs becomes President Lincoln. Presented by the Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library, Inc. as part of the bi-annual Betty Grinnan Friends of the Library Program for American History. This fundraising event includes a catered reception prior to the performance, included with the ticket price of $25 for non-members, $10 for members. To register, visit https://twitter.com/BocaLibFriends.

Movies in the Park – A Dog’s Journey

Friday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.

Community Park

1700 NE 8 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Department invites you to their first ever Movies in the Park. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and come enjoy a featured presentation under the stars. This is a free, family-friendly event. For more information, call 954-786-4111 or visit the city’s website at www.pompanobeachfl.gov.

Riptide Music Festival

Saturday, Nov. 23 through Nov. 24, 12 p.m.

Ft. Lauderdale Beach Park

1005 Seabreeze Blvd.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316

This year’s fest includes music by The Killers, The 1975, Jimmy Eat World, The Revivalists, Judah & The Lion, Silverspun Pickups, Catfish and The Bottlemen, Switchfoot, Soul Asylum and many more bands. At the Underground Village, you can win free backstage meet & greet passes and experience interactive and immersive art installations. Also included: Underground Fashion Showcases, hosted by legendary style guru Tan France and, new this year, the Culinary Stage, featuring tasty demos and mouth-watering workshops. Enjoy wine and spirits at the festival Wine Garden. Tickets start at $59 for general admission. Please visit https://tickets.riptidefest.com/e/riptide-music-festival-2019/tickets for more information.

One Love Bahamas Benefit Concert

Saturday, Nov. 23, 4 p.m.

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

1806 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

One Love Bahamas, the benefit concert to aid recovery and rebuilding efforts in the Bahamas, has announced the all-star concert line-up. All event proceeds will benefit Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas. The City of Pompano Beach, Shipwreck Park and Florida based concert and festival promoters are working together in support. Tickets start at $59 for general admission. To purchase tickets, concert updates, VIP information, and volunteer opportunities or to donate, visit https://onelovebahamas.org/. The incredible concert lineup includes Cheap Trick, Foghat , Steelheart, Zebra, Inner Circle, BB Allstars, Band Of Brothers, Aaron Carter, Aerotek, Elsten Torres, Jeffery James Gang, Southern Blood, Mason Pace, Robert Ross Blues Band, DJ Laz & DJ Big Lip.

10th Annual Light up MLK

Saturday, Nov. 23, 5 to 8 p.m.

Annie Adderly Gillis Park

601 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

The City of Pompano Beach will kick off the holiday season with the 10th Annual Light Up MLK for the Holidays event featuring live musical performances, a visit from Santa, a beautiful tree lighting ceremony and an array of holiday cheer. The highlight of the evening is the tree lighting ceremony led by Mayor Rex Hardin and other community leaders!This is a free event.For more information, call 954-545-7800.

Pompano Green Market

Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Seasonal Green Market Pompano Beach is presented by the Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), which occurs annually every November through April. They are committed to providing the community with the finest local purveyors and producers of local goods. Come out and shop a variety of holistic, natural and organic products from local businesses, and experience all the market has to offer, such as free yoga from 10 to 11 a.m., live music, special events, cooking demonstrations and workshops. Vendor inquiries: greenmarketpompanobeach@gmail.com.

Save the Date:

Rudolph art project for children

Saturday, Nov. 30, 12 to 3 p.m.

Deerfield Island Park

1720 Deerfield Island Park

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

All materials will be provided for children to create a Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer face that they can take home for the holidays. The tax-deductible suggested donation is $7 per “Rudolph.” Registration is required for this limited attendance event. Register by calling 954-357-5100. Donations will be accepted at Deerfield Island Park by the “Friends” group on the day of the event.

Dedication Ceremony

for OASIS Public Art Sculpture

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 4:30 p.m.

The Oasis Reuse Water Plant

1799 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The City of Pompano Beach will be dedicating a piece of public art. The City of Pompano Beach commissioned artist Cecilia Lueza for the design and installation of the sculpture. As part of the OASIS Reuse Program, all reused and filtered water is delivered through purple pipes throughout the city for irrigation. The sculpture reflects on water as reuse and conservation. An aspect of the reuse plant’s purple pipes is included in the design. Light refreshments will be served and free parking will be available at the Pompano Beach Citi Centre in the north parking lot by Chili’s. For more information on the city’s Public Art Program, call 954-545-7800 ext. 3813 or e-mail laura.atria@copbfl.com. For more information on the OASIS Reuse Water Program, visit http://pompanobeachfl.gov/pages/ut_oasis/oasis.