Ride the Polar Express!

Posted on 26 November 2019 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

The Polar Express™ Train Ride is now open in Ft. Lauderdale (in conjunction with Brightline)! This is the perfect Christmastime event for the whole family. Wear your pajamas and hop aboard. The conductor will lead the way and several people may come up and punch your golden ticket to reveal something special you will have to remember and learn about along the way. Board in Ft. Lauderdale and get ready for an hour-long adventure. It feels like you are hopping into the storybook itself as characters, like the Hero Boy, Conductor, Know-It-All, Hobo and more come to life before your eyes. There is a story that unfolds right in the aisle of the train, as well as dancing chefs providing hot chocolate and snickerdoodles to passengers, and a surprise visitor who hops down on the train from the north pole to provide something special that everyone gets to take home. Kids can be helpers, marching down the aisle wearing antlers to become Rudolph or top hats to become Frosty, and everyone can sing along to some Christmas carols. You also get to help flip the pages of the big storybook as they bring it down the aisle. It really is a unique event that will bring a smile to your face.

At the media sneak preview event on Nov. 10, members of Brightline, Rail Events Productions and the Museum of Discovery & Science welcomed guests, followed by a preview scene by the Conductor and Hero Boy before everyone got their tickets and hopped aboard.

The Brightline station is located at 101 NW 2 Ave. in Ft. Lauderdale. Find out more details at www.ftlthepolarexpressride.com.