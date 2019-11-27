CRIME WATCH

Deerfield Beach

Nov. 19: A man was observed coming up to the door of a home at 720 NE 43 Ct. and stealing several power tools.

Nov. 20: Two men were observed stealing packages of beer for a total loss of $76 from a 7-11 at 900 SW 10 St.

Nov. 20: A man reported that two GPS devices valued at $10,000 each were stolen from a boat parked at 14 Terr.

Nov. 20: It was reported that a refrigerator valued at $2,000 was stolen from a building under construction by Lennar Homes at 1111 Veleiros Blvd.

Nov. 20: The regional manager for the European Wax Center said that beginning on Oct. 8, an employee stole $3,869 worth of goods and services and diverted the funds for personal use. The incident was reported at 282 S. Federal Hwy.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 14: The victim met with police at 2700 NE 36 St. where she said she was unsure where she lost her driver’s license. It was later found by a public works employee at Frank McDonough Park.

Nov. 16: Police responded to an audible alarm at 3150 N. Federal Hwy. A search of the building found an open door to the front of the business. There were no signs of criminal activity.

Nov. 18: The victim met with police at 2849 NE 26 Ave. regarding a fraudulent transaction on his credit card in the amount of $7,000. He disputed the charge in September and it was removed in October only for the amount to be re-charged in November. He was told he needed to file a police report.

