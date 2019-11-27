HAPPENINGS

Posted on 27 November 2019 by LeslieM

Holiday fun on the island

Saturday, Nov. 30, 12 to 3 p.m.

Deerfield Island Park

1720 Deerfield Island Park

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Have some holiday fun! Children can create a Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer face that they can take home for the holidays. The tax-deductible suggested donation is $7 per “Rudolph.” Registration is required for this limited attendance event. Register by calling 954-357-5100. Donations will be accepted at Deerfield Island Park by the “Friends” group on the day of the event.

The Art of Christmas Lights

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come out for a night of nostalgia. Revisit your childhood Christmas while you enjoy a display of Christmas lights by the decade from the 1920s to 1960s. This event includes light bites, open bar (beer/wine), musical entertainment and a tour of the fully decorated holiday home. Admission is $35 per person and $25 for members. Free entry with membership purchase or renewal at the door. Free for children under the age of 12.

Dedication Ceremony

for OASIS Public Art Sculpture

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 4:30 p.m.

The Oasis Reuse Water Plant

1799 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The City of Pompano Beach will be dedicating a piece of public art by artist Cecilia Lueza. Light refreshments will be served and free parking will be available at the Pompano Beach Citi Centre in the north parking lot by Chili’s. For more information on the city’s Public Art Program, call 954-545-7800 ext. 3813 or e-mail laura.atria@copbfl.com. For more information on the OASIS Reuse Water Program, visit http://pompanobeachfl.gov/pages/ut_oasis/oasis.

Worth the Drive:

Art Basel Miami

Thursday, Dec. 5 through 8, 3 p.m.

1901 Convention Center Dr.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Art lovers relish this event every year. Their reputation for showing high quality work has attracted leading international galleries and collectors, offering visitors the most important art from around the world. Art Basel focuses on modern and contemporary art, and includes more than 250 galleries and 4,000 artists from across the globe. Have fun celebrity-spotting. There’s also invitation-only days from Dec. 3 to 5. For more info., visit www.artbasel.com.

Yuletide Parade

Thursday, Dec. 5. 6:30 p.m.

McNab Park

2250 E. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Get ready for the City of Pompano Beach Annual Yuletide Parade on Atlantic Boulevard! Enjoy over-the-top eye dazzling floats, holiday performers, dancers and a variety of other amazing entertainment. The parade theme is “The Polar Express.” It starts from Riverside Drive, heads west on Atlantic Boulevard and ends at McNab Park. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Monthly Business Breakfast —

Beyond Arthritis

Thursday, Dec. 5. 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Wyndham Deerfield Beach Hotel

2096 NE 2 St

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Hosted by speaker Dr. Kojo A. Marfo. Are you cramming your exercise into weekend soccer games or tennis matches? Do your achy knees keep you from performing your best? Learn prevention tips and treatment options to keep you in the game. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. To register, visit www.deerfieldchamber.com.

Light Up

Hillsboro Beach

Thursday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m.

Town Hall

1210 Hillsboro Mile

Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062

Christmas tree and Menorah lighting. School choir performance. Refreshments and more. For more information, visit www.townofhillsborobeach.com.

Save the Date:

Toys for Tots Holiday Luncheon

Friday, Dec. 6, 11:30 a.m.

Coral Ridge Country Club

3801 Bayview Dr.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308

Join the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Pompano Beach Branch. New members and guests welcome! The cost is $46. Bring an unwrapped toy. Please R.S.V.P. to 312-316-6229 or e-mail pompanoscholar@yahoo.com.

District 4 Saturday Office Hours

Saturday, Dec.7, 10 a.m. to noon

City Hall

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Vice Mayor Drosky, who is commissioner for District 4, will be available to meet with constituents on an appointment basis. To schedule an appointment, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263.

Ocean Way Holiday Celebration!

Saturday, Dec. 7, 5 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out for a family night of fun while walking the parade of lights display. Take your photo with Santa, step into a life-size snow globe, enjoy kid’s activities, an ice-skating rink and live entertainment throughout the event! Be sure not to miss the special Holiday Character Show from 7 to 8:30 p.m. followed by a character meet and greet. Arts and crafts, refreshments and food will be available for purchase. There will be several road closures related to the Ocean Way. Parking will be limited but there will be a free shuttle at The Cove Shopping Center running back and forth from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, call Special Events at 954-480-4429.

Our Christmas Carol

Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.

Community Presbyterian Church

1920 SE 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Ballet presented by Many But One Dance Company. $10 donation at the door, 18 and under free. For more info., call 954-427-0222.

Garden Club Meeting

Monday, Dec. 9, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come out for holiday designs by the Flower Show School. Make new friends with a shared love of gardening, floral and landscaping design. Learn about environment, civic projects, different gardening techniques and creating your own sanctuary. First time guests are welcome free of charge. For more information, call Hilde at 954-782-4121.