Thanksgiving Dinner with your dog

Posted on 27 November 2019 by LeslieM

Presley (America’s Top Dog Model 2019 finalist) is ready to celebrate Howl-o-ween in South Florida. Costume by Cristina Bruno Dalola. Photo by mom Rebecca Shelton.

Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season. There are a lot of guests to host and plenty of food to prepare, and your dog wants to be a part of it. Many of us share this special holiday with our canine family members. Here are some helpful tips on how to have a happy and safe Thanksgiving with your dog!

Give your dog a special meal before everyone else sits down at the table. This way your dog’s tummy will be full, and he’ll be less likely to beg for scraps. Also, ask your guests not to sneak your dog food from the table.

It’s no secret that dogs love turkey, carrots and sweet potatoes, but how it is prepared is the key for keeping them healthy, happy and safe. Feel free to give your dog limited options from the Thanksgiving table that are good for him, including cooked turkey meat, minus skin and bones. Skin is fatty food that can lead to gastric distress, and turkey bones should never be fed to dogs.

To avoid a sudden change in diet, add a few pieces of boneless, skinless turkey meat to your dog’s regular food. Save portions of mashed sweet potatoes, carrots and green beans before they have been buttered and creamed.

Onions are toxic to dogs. Make sure your dog stays away from the pearly whites, yellows and reds! Sage and nutmeg have essential oils that can cause tummy upsets. Avoid serving your dog food with these seasonings. Grapes, raisins and nuts are also not safe for dogs to eat. Chocolate is a no no. If you want your pooch to have a special Thanksgiving dessert, bake homemade pup cakes or doggie biscuits.

If you need some inspiration, check out America’s Top Dog Model’s Pinterest page for yummy dog treat recipes that will keep your pooch’s tail wagging!

Remember to keep your dog entertained while everyone else is feasting. Provide him with a toy, a food-filled KONG, or a long-lasting bone.

If you follow these precautions, your dog will enjoy his Thanksgiving dinner as much as you will enjoy yours. And he’ll have one more reason to be eternally grateful that you’ve given him a wonderful forever home.

Jo Jo Harder, is a Boca Raton based author, stylist, producer, pet lifestyle expert, CEO and creator of America’s Top Dog Model Contest. Jo Jo has been at the helm of America’s Top Dog Model ® brand since 2005, and her unique approach to discovering, developing, and managing top dog models has gained international attention. America’s Top Dog Model’s new reality series “How to Get to the Top” season one, can be viewed on YouTube. www.americastopdogmodel.com.