CRIME WATCH

Posted on 05 December 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Nov. 26: It was reported that someone broke into four vehicles over night, parked at 1100 SE 4 Ave.

Nov. 26: It was reported that someone smashed out the front glass door of Allure Hair Candy Shop to gain entry to the business. Several items were stolen. The incident was reported at 103 SE 10 St.

Nov. 26: A man reported that someone stole $3,000 from his checking account over the past two months. The incident was reported at 4001 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Nov. 27: A woman reported that someone entered her home at 1751 NW 48 Ct. and removed a purse. The person ransacked the purse and stole a wallet.

Nov. 27: A man went through the self-checkout at Home Depot with a $1,150 Makita saw. He paid for a $5 item and then left the store without paying for the saw. The incident was reported at 60 SW 12Ave.

Nov. 27: A man reported that while he was inside Walgreens at 120 S. Powerline Rd., a man stole his car and drove away. The incident was reported at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 18: The victim said someone stole scrap copper and aluminum from a construction site at 2324 NE 29 St. The scrap was piled towards the rear of the vacant property to be sold to a scrap company. The loss was $700.

Nov. 18: The store manager pointed out a subject who was believed to have eaten and consumed beverages at the store located at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. When confronted, the subject told police, “all things are free.” It was unknown what he may have consumed and was trespassed from the store.

Nov. 19: Police responded to an alarm call at 2510 NE 35St. The alarm was canceled prior to police arrival. It was determined that a bug sprayer set off the alarm.

