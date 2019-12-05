HAPPENINGS

Posted on 05 December 2019 by LeslieM

Art Basel Miami

Thursday, Dec. 5 through 8

1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33139

Art lovers relish this event every year. Their reputation for showing high quality work has attracted leading international galleries and collectors, offering visitors the most important art from around the world. Art Basel focuses on modern and contemporary art and includes more than 250 galleries and 4,000 artists from across the globe. Have fun celebrity-spotting. There are also invitation-only days from Dec. 3 to 5. For more info.,visit www.artbasel.com.

Yuletide Parade

Thursday, Dec. 5. 6:30 p.m.

McNab Park

2250 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Get ready for the City of Pompano Beach Annual Yuletide Parade on Atlantic! Enjoy over-the-top eye dazzling floats, holiday performers, dancers and a variety of other amazing entertainment. The parade theme is “The Polar Express.” It starts from Riverside Drive, heads west on Atlantic Boulevard and ends at McNab Park. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Monthly Business Breakfast —

Beyond Arthritis

Thursday, Dec. 5. 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Wyndham Deerfield Beach Hotel

2096 NE 2 St., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Hosted by speaker Dr. Kojo A. Marfo. Are you cramming your exercise into weekend soccer games or tennis matches? Do your achy knees keep you from performing your best? Learn prevention tips and treatment options to keep you in the game. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. To register, visit www.deerfieldchamber.com.

Light Up Hillsboro Beach

Thursday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m.

Town Hall

1210 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062

Christmas tree and Menorah lighting. School choir performance. Refreshments and more. For more information, visit www.townofhillsborobeach.com.

Movies in the Park

Friday, Dec. 6, 7 to 9 p.m.

Sullivan Park

1633 Riverview Rd., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting this event featuring the movie Grinch. Grab a blanket and lawn chair and come out for a night at the movies, in the park, under the stars. The event is free with a chance of snow. Popcorn and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Overflow parking at The Cove Shopping Plaza. For more information, call 954-480-4494.

Toys for Tots Holiday Luncheon

Friday, Dec. 6, 11:30 a.m.

Coral Ridge Country Club

3801 Bayview Dr., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308

Join the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Pompano Beach Branch. New members and guests welcome! The cost is $46. Bring an unwrapped toy. R.S.V.P. to 312-316-6229 or e-mail pompanoscholar@yahoo.com.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 7, 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out and join Deerfield Beach Historical Society. This event includes pictures with Santa and the Mrs, breakfast in the backyard, arts & crafts and face painting. The price for a family of four is $10, or $5 per person. For more information call 954-429-0378.

District 4 Saturday Office Hours

Saturday, Dec.7, 10 a.m. to noon

City Hall

150 NE 2 Ave., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Vice Mayor Drosky, who is commissioner for District 4, will be available to meet with constituents on an appointment basis. To schedule an appointment, contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263.

WAGS & TALES Program

Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.

Deerfield/ Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Readers ages 5 and up are welcome to read to Bentley the dog! Sign up with the Librarian at the service desk. For more information call (954) 357-7680.

Ocean Way Holiday Celebration!

Saturday, Dec. 7, 5 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out for a family night of fun while walking the parade of lights display. Take your photo with Santa, step into a life-size snow globe, enjoy kid’s activities, an ice-skating rink and live entertainment throughout the event! Be sure not to miss the special Holiday Character Show from 7 to 8:30 p.m. followed by a character meet and greet. Arts and crafts, refreshments and food will be available for purchase. There will be several road closures related to the Ocean Way (see more, pg 4). Parking will be limited but there will be a free shuttle at The Cove Shopping Center running back and forth from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, call Special Events at 954-480-4429.

National Pearl Harbor

Remembrance Day Tour

Saturday, Dec.7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(Shuttles leave every hour on the hour)

Sands Harbor Resort Dock

125 N. Riverside Dr., Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Come out for a fun day at the lighthouse. Park at Sands Harbor and catch the boat. Registration/check-in starts 30 minutes prior to the first sail time and remains open until the last boat returns. The boat leaves every hour on the hour. Arrive 10-20 minutes before the departure time. Friendly members will register/check you in, provide you with a wrist band, and assist you with boarding for the boat ride to/from the lighthouse. A current HLPS membership or a $35 transportation fee is required. Call 786-251-0811 or visit hillsborolighthouse.org for more details.

Our Christmas Carol

Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.

Community Presbyterian Church

1920 SE 4 St., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Ballet presented by Many But One Dance Company. $10 donation at the door, 18 and under free. For more info., call 954-427-0222.

Garden Club Meeting

Monday, Dec. 9, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St., Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come out for holiday designs by Flower Show School. Make new friends with a shared love of gardening, floral and landscaping design. Learn about environment, civic projects, different gardening techniques and creating your own sanctuary. First time guests are welcome free of charge. For more information, call Hilde at 954-782-4121.