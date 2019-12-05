New program underway at Pompano Golf Club

Posted on 05 December 2019 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

Through a partnership with The First Tee of Broward, the Chiera Family Foundation has started an additional program called N.I.C.K.’s Golf at the Pompano Beach Golf Club. N.I.C.K.’s Golf allows children that are currently undergoing cancer treatments at area hospitals to enroll for nine weeks of golf lessons at no cost to the child. The full-time coaches are T.J. Ziol and Tony Whelan, while the full-time volunteers are Jillian Bourdage, Loren Ringler, and John Pisano.

Through the First Tee, these children not only get a needed break from their chemotherapy, but they also learn life lessons about honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment. Nine healthy habits are also taught during the nine-week session which helps teach them about exercise and nutrition.

“This wonderful program has also been extended to the siblings of these young cancer patients as they are often left out of activities as the family focuses on the child fighting the disease,” said Jack Bloomfield, the Director of Operations for the First Tee of Broward County.

Bucks fall in state semifinal; Knighton commits

Deerfield Beach dug itself an early hole and was unable to get out and dropped a 28-21 decision on the road to Miami Columbus in the Class 8A state semifinals.

Bucks running back Jaylan Knighton announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes the day before the loss on his Twitter account.

Miami Columbus jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and held off the Bucks (10-4) who lost their third state semifinal in four years. Knighton scored one TD in the game on a 37-yd run. Quarterback Michael Pratt threw a 27-yd TD pass to Deajaun McDougle and scored on a 1-yd sneak with 37 seconds remaining in the game.

Knighton, a four-star prospect, chose the Hurricanes just a couple weeks after de-committing from Florida State. Knighton backed off his commitment to the Seminoles after the team fired Coach Willie Taggart. Knighton said earlier in November that he and Taggart had a strong bond. Knighton rushed for 2,099 yds and 28 touchdowns as a junior and finished this season with 172 carries for 1,631 yds rushing and 22 scores. He had 12 carries for 120 yds and one score in the state semifinal loss.

Pompano Golf Association results

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association also held a One Best Ball of Foursome and a Two Best Ball on the Par 3s on Nov. 13 at the Pines.

The team of Lee Hammer, Charles Schaefer and Bob VanZandt, playing alternate shots, carded a 57 to win the event two strokes over the team of Oscar Aleman, Dave Dowling, Tom Pawelczyk and Dennis Sejda. Finishing in third place was the team of Terry Denoma, Lance Naiman, Jack Permenter and Willie Smith who shot a 62. Bill Hadersbeck, Bill Hazlett, Brian Nixon and Charles Schaefer (blind draw) shot a 63 and won on a match of cards. The closest to the pin winner on hole No. 15 was Dave Dowling.

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association also held a Partners AB and CD on Nov. 20 at the Pines. Bob VanZandt won the Partners AB with the lowest net score without a blind draw (44) and carded a 57. Finishing in second was Chuck Brown and Bob Breur, who shot a 58. The team of Jim Muschany and Dennis Sejda shot a 59 to finish in third, while the team of Frank Cutrone and Bill McCormick carded a 61 and won on a match of cards.

Winning the Partners CD was the team of Bob Mascatello and Bert Welage, who shot a 54. The team of Jerry DeSapio and Dave Dowling was second with a 56, while the teams of Scott Feinman and Val Rapoport and Jim DeCicco and Willie Smith each shot 59s. The team of Feinman and Rapoport won on a match of cards. The closest to the pin winner on hole No. 3 was Tom Breur.

The Pompano Women’s Golf Association recently held an Odd Holes, 1/2 Handicap in Classes on Nov. 26.

The winner of the A/B class was Kathy Stewart, who scored 30.0, followed by Georgie Wright, who carded a 32.0. Alberta Bove shot 32.5 to won the C/D Class, while Patti Van Zandt, 33.0 and Ann Symonds, 33.5 were second and third respectively.