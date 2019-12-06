Parts of I-95, I-595 and SR 84 to Close for Annual Toy Run Motorcycle Parade –Dec 8

Posted on 06 December 2019 by JLusk

— To provide a safe route for motorcyclists participating in “The Toy Run” motorcycle parade, parts of I-95, I-595 and SR 84 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. I-95 northbound will be closed from Hallandale Beach Boulevard to I-595 and I-595 westbound will be closed from I-95 to the I-595 westbound ramp east of Commodore on SR 84. Additionally, SR 84 westbound will be closed from Flamingo Road to Markham Park. The parade route runs from The Big Easy Casino in Hallandale Beach to Markham Park in Sunrise. A rolling opening will be used, meaning that once the parade clears a roadway, it will be opened to regular traffic.

The Broward Sheriff’s office will be providing more than 100 lieutenants, deputies, sergeants and community service aids to staff traffic posts along the event route. An estimated 1500-2000 people are participating in the event this year.