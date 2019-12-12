CRIME WATCH

Posted on 12 December 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Nov. 30: It was reported that the lock to the pool area at Quiet Waters Park was cut and a $300 pool pump was stolen. The incident was reported at 401 S. Powerline Rd.

Nov. 30: It was reported that a Toyota Corolla parked at 840 Cypress Park Rd. was broken into. A window was smashed but nothing was taken.

Nov. 30: A woman reported that her car parked at 671 Cypress Lake Rd. was broken into and her wallet stolen.

Nov. 30: It was reported that eight vehicles in Waterford Estates were broken into. Some vehicles were unlocked and entered, and others had their windows smashed. Two iPhones and a backpack were stolen. The incident was reported at 671 Cypress Lake Blvd.

Dec. 1: A woman reported that someone entered her apartment at 770 SE 2 Terr. and stole $5,000 worth of collectable coins, two silver diamond earrings valued at $3,000, two silver diamond cross pendants valued at $500 and $300 in cash.

Lighthouse Point

Dec. 5: A woman brought a small black and white dog that was found while she was running in the 2300 block of NE 49 Street to an animal hospital. She said she did not recognize the dog or see anyone attempting to catch the animal. The animal hospital made contact with the owner who said they would retrieve the dog. The owner said he let the dog out in his backyard and did not realize it had gotten out.

Dec. 3: A resident went to the police department to report she mistakenly left her purse at the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club at 2701 NE 42 St. a couple of days earlier. She called the club and was told that the purse was not found. It contained a cell phone, driver’s license and three credit cards. The resident canceled all of her cards and was notified at the time that no fraudulent purchases had been made. A few days later, she contacted police and said her purse was located.

Dec. 3: Police responded to an alarm call at 2357 NE 28 Ct. The perimeter was checked and it was found secure.

