HAPPENINGS

Posted on 12 December 2019 by LeslieM

Slam Poetry Fest

Through Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach FL 33060

A 4-day poetry festival that seeks to serve the community through educational, theatrical and literary performances. The festival boasts a poetry competition, writing workshops, community service, local business support, a beach party, food trucks, vendors and more. $10. For more information, visit https://tickets.ccpompano.org.

Environmental talk

Thursday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m.

Constitution Park and Arboretum

66-124 Deer Creek Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Join the Friends of the Arboretum for this informative session. The Director for Environmental Studies and Professor of Geosciences from the Florida Atlantic University, Dr. Colin Polsky of Harvard, will be speaking. He is a social scientist whose research and teaching examines how people create, perceive and respond to environmental changes. The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served with a plant giveaway.

South Florida Career Fair

Thursday, Dec. 12, 1 to 5:30 p.m.

BB&T Center – Florida Panthers Arena

1 Panthers Parkway

Sunrise, FL 33323

Presented by the Broward County Chamber of Commerce. Showcase your company and available positions. Cost is $30 at the door, $15 in advance or free with resume. Call 954-565-5750 or register online at www.SouthFloridaCareerFair.com.

Pompano Green Market

Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Seasonal Green Market presented by the Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is every Saturday through April. Providing the best and freshest local fruits, and vegetables, juices, baked goods, seafood, gourmet teas and coffees, and other food items, as well as orchids, plants and health-related products and services from local businesses. Come out, shop and experience all the market has to offer such as free yoga from 10 -11 a.m., live music, special events, cooking demonstrations and workshops. Questions? E-mail greenmarketpompanobeach@gmail.com.

Music under the Stars

Saturday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Great Lawn

20-98 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Come out for an evening of great music and entertainment hosted by the City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Dept. This is a free public event. The featured band: Party Express (‘70s, ‘80s Dance music). Visit the city’s website for more information at www.pompanobeachfl.gov or call 954-786-4111.

District 1 Saturday Office Hours

Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

City Hall

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

District 1 Commissioner Michael Hudak is happy to host. Hudak will be available to meet with constituents on an appointment basis. To schedule an appointment, contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263.

A Season to Remember

Saturday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m.

Community Presbyterian Church

1920 SE 5 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Juan Mansilla, Baritone soloist, in concert. $20 suggested donation, 18 and under free. Free parking. Call 954-427-0222 for more information.