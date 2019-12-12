Holiday HAPPENINGS

Holiday Hayride and Campfire
Friday, Dec. 13, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Quiet Waters Park
401 S. Powerline Rd.
Deerfield Beach FL 33442
Start a holiday tradition by taking a hayride around the park and enjoying an old-fashioned marshmallow roast around a campfire. Advance tickets required priced at $3.50. For more information, call 954-357-5100.
Winter Wonderland
Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.
Quiet Waters Park
401 S. Powerline Rd.
Deerfield Beach FL 33442
Winter is coming to Deerfield Beach! The celebration of the season features a 70 ft. snow slide, a visit from Santa, train rides and various other festive activities. The event and activities are free. Food will be available for purchase from food trucks and local vendors. For more information, call 954-480-4494.
Holiday Family’s Day
Saturday, Dec. 14, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Sample-McDougald House
450 NE 10 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Miss Christmas Joy reads “Twas the Night before Christmas” with activities and gifts for the children. Free for children under the age of 12.
Breakfast with Santa
Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 to 11 a.m.
E. Pat Larkins Community Center
520 Dr. MLK King, Jr. Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
He’s making his list and checking it twice! This is your chance to see and have breakfast with the one and only Santa Claus! This event will also include prizes in a live action game show. Tickets are $7 per person and are on sale now at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center and the E. Pat Larkins Community Center. Mark your calendars and bring family and friends to this festive morning with Santa Claus! For more information, visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov or call 954-786-4111.
Christmas Light Tour
Monday, Dec. 16, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Oveta McKeithen Recreation Center (departs from)
445 SW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Get into the glow of the holiday. Join the group to go to Tradewinds Park’s Holiday Fantasy of Lights exhibit and tour local neighborhoods. The price is $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.
Holiday Family Night
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Sample-McDougald House
450 NE 10 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Join your friends and neighbors and enjoy the “Home for the Holidays” celebration, which includes a musical holiday night with sing-along and caroling, a special visit from Santa arriving in the famous 1915 Pompano Beach Fire truck at 7 p.m., children’s activities & gifts provided by Miss Christmas Joy, light bites, open bar and tour of fully decorated holiday home. $15 per person free entry with membership purchase or renewal at door and free for children under the age of 12.Visit www.samplemcdougald.org for more information.
Ice Cream Social with Santa
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Oveta McKeithen Recreation Center
445 SW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Come celebrate the season. Make your own ice-cream sundae, meet Santa, sing your favorite Christmas songs, arts & crafts and bounce houses. This is a free event.