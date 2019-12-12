Holiday HAPPENINGS

Posted on 12 December 2019 by LeslieM

Holiday Hayride and Campfire

Friday, Dec. 13, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach FL 33442

Start a holiday tradition by taking a hayride around the park and enjoying an old-fashioned marshmallow roast around a campfire. Advance tickets required priced at $3.50. For more information, call 954-357-5100.

Winter Wonderland

Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach FL 33442

Winter is coming to Deerfield Beach! The celebration of the season features a 70 ft. snow slide, a visit from Santa, train rides and various other festive activities. The event and activities are free. Food will be available for purchase from food trucks and local vendors. For more information, call 954-480-4494.

Holiday Family’s Day

Saturday, Dec. 14, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Miss Christmas Joy reads “Twas the Night before Christmas” with activities and gifts for the children. Free for children under the age of 12.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 to 11 a.m.

E. Pat Larkins Community Center

520 Dr. MLK King, Jr. Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

He’s making his list and checking it twice! This is your chance to see and have breakfast with the one and only Santa Claus! This event will also include prizes in a live action game show. Tickets are $7 per person and are on sale now at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center and the E. Pat Larkins Community Center. Mark your calendars and bring family and friends to this festive morning with Santa Claus! For more information, visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov or call 954-786-4111.

Christmas Light Tour

Monday, Dec. 16, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreation Center (departs from)

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Get into the glow of the holiday. Join the group to go to Tradewinds Park’s Holiday Fantasy of Lights exhibit and tour local neighborhoods. The price is $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.

Holiday Family Night

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Join your friends and neighbors and enjoy the “Home for the Holidays” celebration, which includes a musical holiday night with sing-along and caroling, a special visit from Santa arriving in the famous 1915 Pompano Beach Fire truck at 7 p.m., children’s activities & gifts provided by Miss Christmas Joy, light bites, open bar and tour of fully decorated holiday home. $15 per person free entry with membership purchase or renewal at door and free for children under the age of 12.Visit www.samplemcdougald.org for more information.

Ice Cream Social with Santa

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreation Center

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come celebrate the season. Make your own ice-cream sundae, meet Santa, sing your favorite Christmas songs, arts & crafts and bounce houses. This is a free event.