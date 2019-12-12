Register for Blues School 2020!

Posted on 12 December 2019 by LeslieM

By “Cinema” Dave

http://cinemadave.livejournal.com

Given that Deerfield Beach Percy White Library had successfully hosted “Blues School: Ragtime Migration with Kris Nicholson,” “Blues School 2020” became inevitable.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Percy White Library Inc., Nicholson will ring the school bell on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. This first program features “Music from Martin Luther King’s time 1929-1968.” This Honky Tonk piano player will create an uplifting celebration of Doctor King’s life in the 20th Century. Expect a lot of familiar songs from the eras of Harold Arlen to Otis Redding.

The Saturday before the Superbowl – Feb. 1 – Florida Blues Legend Joey Gilmore will add some authenticity to the “Blues School 2020” series. Gilmore has shared the stage with James Brown, Etta James, Bobby Bland, Little Milton and Robert “HiHat” Carter. A crowd favorite at festivals and on the road, Joey Gilmore earned the coveted IBC for his contribution to Blues culture and education.

Saturday, March 14 features America’s Music: From Plymouth Rock to Rock ‘n’ Roll hosted by scholar Matthew Sabatella. Part musical concert and part historical lecture, Sabatella’s programs always have people tapping their feet and feeling enlightened by our unique American heritage.

Cinema of the Blues will be seen Thursday, Jan. 30, Saturday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, March 5. Due to licensing agreements, the titles cannot be revealed, but flyers and titles are available by visiting Deerfield Beach Percy White Library. (Hints: The January movie stars Ralph Macchio, Joe Seneca and Steve Vai. The February movie won the Best Picture Oscar, and the March screening stars Elwood Blues without his partner Joliet Jake.)

“Blues School 2020” graduation with Senior Moments: “The Unforgettable Band” happens Saturday, March 28. This final program is the culmination of the series and features the Big Band Swing aspect of the Blues.

As an American art form, the Blues provides an entertaining escape. The Blues acknowledges hardship, sorrow and loss, but the music allows one a vehicle to escape to the garden of happiness and perseverance. The best thing about “Blues School 2020” is that it is free and open to our community. How cool is that?