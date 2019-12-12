The gift of forgiveness

Posted on 12 December 2019 by LeslieM

Christmas is in the air here in South Florida. It is true that we do not have snow covered roofs, freezing temperatures, or a toboggan on every child’s head. [FYI: A toboggan is both a hat and a sled!]In South Florida, we know it is Christmas time in other ways. The traffic increases as the snowbirds arrive, parking spaces are difficult to find at the malls, the temperatures have fallen into the 70s, the humidity has decreased, and people are busy wrapping Christmas lights around their palm trees. The chaos will continue to increase as we draw closer to Dec. 25 and people search for those last minute gifts. Every year, in the midst of the chaos, I stop to wonder how many take the time to reflect on a quiet night in Bethlehem… you know… that first Christmas night.

My wife and I just returned from our third trip to Israel. Each time, we have had the privilege of standing in the Shepherd’s Field, which is small and very quiet. Standing in that field at night, you see nothing but the dark, star-filled sky… oh, and the lights of Bethlehem in the distance. I cannot even imagine what it would have been like to see and hear the angels announcing the birth of Jesus! I always laugh when I read Luke 2:10, and think of the angel saying, “Do not be afraid…” Yeah, right! Who would not be afraid when an angel appears in the darkness! The good news the angel pronounced was the birth of our Savior!

On that first Christmas night in Bethlehem, we see the greatest Giver was God… the greatest Gift was His Son… and the greatest example was God’s act of forgiveness. Jesus did not come to pay the penalty for His sins, but rather to pay for ours. God gave His Son so that our sin could be forgiven and so that we could be reconciled to Him. Jesus did not do anything wrong, but He willingly laid down His life to pay our sin debt and purchase a place in heaven for us. That is an amazing act of love and forgiveness, which sets an example for us to follow.

Sadly, churchgoers are often the most unforgiving of people. I have worked in secular environments where people cuss at each other, lose their temper and say some rotten things; but those same people let it roll off their backs and the next day they have reconciled and moved forward. I do not often see that same reconciliation among those who claim to be “Christians.” Let me clarify … I do see the cussing, gossip, backbiting and hateful comments; but, rarely have I seen the ability among Christians to forgive, overlook, move forward, reconcile and restore relationships.

Christmas is a reminder that God forgives our faults and failures. Those who claim to be Christ-followers should have that same heart. “Peace on Earth and goodwill toward men” should start in the church. John 3:16 reminds us of God’s position, “For God so loved the world (those who had turned their backs on Him) that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” Eternal life through Jesus Christ is God’s gift to all humanity and it reveals His heart of love … His example of forgiveness!

We, too, have the opportunity to claim or share the gift of forgiveness this Christmas. If you have never confessed your sinful condition before God and personally received His gift of eternal life through Jesus Christ, this Christmas season is a great time to do so. If you are holding a grudge against someone, this is a great time to extend forgiveness and initiate the steps toward reconciliation. Being right with God and right with others could make this the greatest Christmas that you have ever experienced! I close by encouraging all Christ-followers to promote peace on Earth and goodwill toward all men by following God’s example of forgiveness.

Dr. Gary A. Colboch is Senior Pastor at Grace Church located at 501 NE 48 St. in Pompano Beach. For more information, call 954-421-0190 or pastor@gbcfl.org.