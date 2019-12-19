HAPPENINGS

Posted on 19 December 2019 by LeslieM

Through Their Eyes exhibition

Thursday, Dec. 19, 4 to 7 p.m.

Historic Ali Cultural Arts Center

353 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Pompano Beach’s young artists submited artwork that reflects their view of the world through their eyes. Artwork was submitted in digital form, and staff provided assistance to those that needed help in digitizing their artwork. The public is invited to this free reception to see the artwork.

Marine Advisory Board Meeting

Thursday, Dec. 19, 6 p.m.

City Hall

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Deerfield Beach’s mayor and city commission created the Marine Advisory Board and tasked its members with identifying programs, regulations and actions to encourage a healthy, and friendly, marine environment for the city’s residents and visitors. The Board will make recommendations to the mayor and city commission. For further information, please contact the city’s staff liaison to the Board, Patrick Bardes, at pbardes@dfb.city.

Food Truck Round Up

Friday, Dec. 20. 6 to 10 p.m.

Pompano’s Old Town

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come out on the third Friday of every month, right at the corner of Atlantic Blvd. & Dixie Hwy. Enjoy great Food Truck dining, full bar, live entertainment and so much more! For questions about how to become a vendor, please e-mail info@gourmettruckexpo.com.

Holiday Family Day

Saturday, Dec. 21, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Miss Christmas Joy reads Twas the Night Before Christmas

” with activities and gifts for the children. Free for children under the age of 12.

Pompano Green Market

Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Presented by the Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) every Saturday in November through April, located on the corner of Atlantic Boulevard & Dixie Highway (Old Town Pompano). Providing the best and freshest local fruits and vegetables, juices, baked goods, seafood, gourmet teas, and coffees and other food items, as well as orchids, plants and health-related products and services from local businesses. Come out, shop and experience all the market has to offer, such as free yoga from 10 to 11 a.m., live music, special events, cooking demonstrations and workshops. Vendor Inquiries: greenmarketpompanobeach@gmail.com.

Vintage Fair

Sat, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festival Marketplace

2900 W. Sample Rd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33073

Many vendors with great vintage items, handcrafted items, re-purposed and salvage. Look for the big tent on the corner of Sample Road and 27 Avenue in the Festival Marketplace parking lot. Free entry for customers. A rain or shine event.

Gold Star Annual Toy Drive

Sunday, Dec. 22, 3 to 6 p.m.

American Legion Hall

820 SE 8 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Food, games, toy giveaway and bounce house. For more information, call Stan Coven at 954-263-7100 or Robert Graham at 754-367-2520.

Winter Wonderland Toddler Time

Sunday, Dec. 22, 9:30 a.m.

Sky Zone

1834 SW 2 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Kids walking to age 5 can jump for 90 minutes, give Woody and Buzz Lightyear letters for delivery to Santa, enjoy sugar cookies and chocolate milk, create holiday crafts and get temporary tattoos! Parents do not need to purchase a ticket as only kids 5 & under will be permitted to jump at that time. $11.99 per toddler. Price does not include SkySocks, which must be worn and can be purchased for $2.99 per pair. Capacity is limited.

Movies in the Park — The Grinch

Friday, Dec. 27, 7 p.m.

Community Park/Multi-Purpose Field

1700 NE 8 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Dept. invites you to the first ever Movies in the Park. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and come enjoy a featured presentation at the park under the stars on the fourth Friday of every month at Community Park. This is a free, family – friendly event. For more information, call 954-786-4111.





Save the Date:

Heavenly Orchids

Monday, Jan. 13, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come out for personal enrichment. Make new friends with a shared love of gardening, floral and landscaping design. Learn about the environment, civic projects, different gardening techniques and creating your own sanctuary. New members welcomed. For more information, call Hilde at 954-782-4121. First time guest welcome free of charge.

Free photos with Santa

Get your free photo with Santa at the Pompano Citi Centre, located at 1955 N. Federal Hwy. Bring your camera and get ready to feel festive. Santa will be there Thursday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as Friday, Dec. 20 to Monday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and even Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.